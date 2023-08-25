The Taco Fest returns to Montreal Sept. 2-4

After a successful first run in 2019 that welcomed over 15,000 attendees, Taco Fest is returning to Montreal from September 2nd to 4th at Quai Jacques Cartier. To celebrate its comeback, the Taco Fest has planned a lineup featuring over 20 vendors, including Alegre Maria Alma Latina, AriZ5, BOSSA x CravingCurator, Café Mezcal, Dope as Duck, Kwizinn Verdun, La Selva, La Tamalera, La Taqueria d’Hochlag, La Toxica and more, showcasing the best of Mexican fare Montreal has to offer, along with a live mariachi band, interactive games, salsa dancing classes, and, of course, tacos.
Over the Labour Day long weekend, festival attendees will have the opportunity to taste over 150 authentic and reinvented tacos, meet Montreal chefs, participate in salsa classes, dance to the rhythm of Latin music, join a workshop to make the best guacamole, savour traditional tequila and mezcal-based cocktails, all while discovering authentic Mexican cuisine, which also includes enchiladas, burritos, and churros.
"We are thrilled to be back in Montreal with this event,” stated Brad Wishen of Cravings Food Co., the Toronto-based team behind food festivals such as Brunch Fest, Taco Fest, Pizza Fest, and Beer, Bourbon & BBQ. “Taco Fest aims to be a festive gathering that celebrates the best of Mexican cuisine and the richness of this warm culture. We know that Montrealers are food lovers, so we are excited to let them experience the best of their city."
For info, visit thetacofest.ca/montreal
— Cravings Food Co.
— AB
