The Suburban recipe blogger makes cooking ‘elevated’ dishes easy and fun for families

Jennifer Cox
FYi
Daniel Vanson has a full plate. The lifelong DDO resident is not only a high school teacher at Pierrefonds Community High School and the dad of two children (ages 1 and 4), but he is also a chef who has amassed quite the social media following. Focusing on his natural love for food, he started an Instagram page during the pandemic called A Canadians Cooking, where he shared creative and worldly dishes in an easy-to-grasp way that busy families and even novice chefs could tackle. And it grew exponentially.
In some ways, COVID helped Vanson rediscover and really elevate his passion for cooking. It also encouraged others who were stuck at home to try their hand in the kitchen too. “The pandemic allowed me to try cooking a lot of stuff I wouldn’t have because I had the time and I re-fell in love with my love for cooking,” he said via video interview (parts of this interview will be posted on our website soon). “I believe in cooking for all. People followed [my Instagram page] and asked for recipes. If you look at my recipes and photos, they look like they’re quite elaborate, but realistically I use every shortcut and hack to make it easier for parents. I know no one has three hours to make a meal because I’m a parent too. I’m a bit more user-friendly in regard to my language and my recipes.”
Vanson loves a wide range of cooking methods and also experimenting with a variety of flavours, some of which may not be familiar to everyone. But that’s okay, his dishes are about being creative as well simple. “I have a natural love for barbecuing, and you’ll see a lot of that content. It’s not just about grilling a steak but doing other things people normally would assume you don’t use a barbecue for. The best part about a barbecue is you have much less dishes at the end of the day, which is quite nice,” he explained. “A lot of my flavour profiles are going to be hitting notes that use different spices. I am definitely not a ‘salt and pepper’ guy – you’re going to have a lot of Indian, Asian, African, and Caribbean spices because that’s how you kick up flavours in a short period of time. At the beginning I was doing a lot of oven stuff, then I did a lot of barbecue stuff, and now I’m venturing into the air fryer as a parent to save time. My page and content have developed as my life has developed.”
Vanson has segued into offering courses as well. “I give cooking classes as well as ‘experiences’ for families. If a family would like to learn to cook a meal, I’ve gone in with some ingredients and [shown them] how to cook that dish together. And to get the kids involved.”
Despite all his know-how, Vanson has had no formal training as a chef. “I’m fully self-taught,” he admitted. “But I had a lot of great people teaching me things. My Oma (grandmother) was a fantastic cook and I picked up skills naturally by watching her. I think people are born with certain gifts as a general rule – some are good at music and art and painting and poetry, and culinary is also an art. Some people are born with a knack to know what goes well together and what doesn’t, and I’m blessed where my skill set is: it’s in the kitchen. I picked things up on the way, and I’m always learning. That’s what’s fun.”
Vanson is also a local cooking celebrity too. He not only creates original recipes for The Suburban’s Food & Drink blog section, but he has appeared regularly on Your Morning on CTV. “I’ve never had a big plan [with cooking]. It’s just developed as it’s gone, and it’s been going in a positive direction. I’m going to ride that train as long as I can.”
