There’s lots to love about Montreal. A cosmopolitan, French-speaking city with a European feel in the heart of North America — we’re pretty unique. Our city is not only home to a large and vibrant English-speaking population, but a diverse collection of cultural communities also call Montreal home, each adding their own distinct flavour to the well-known joie de vivre.
While landmarks, culture, events, and festivals put us on the international map, it’s the colourful neighbourhoods in which we live that form the fabric of our day-to-day experiences that deserve recognition. Your go-to restaurant where they know your name and favourite drink; the terrace to sit with a latte or glass of wine to people watch; that special artisan cheese shop with the creamy camembert — and the people behind it all who make this city so vibrant.
We want you to boast about all the people and places that you feel are “the best of” in our great city. To that end, The Suburban presents The Best of Montreal, a contest that invites you to recognize and honour the best businesses, organizations, professionals, and people who support, serve, and do business in the Montreal area.
Starting today, Wednesday, Aug. 24 until Friday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m., you can submit your nominations for the best of anything and everything that makes Montreal special. With 10 main categories and many sub-categories, there’s bound to be one — or 20 — places you can nominate. The 10 main categories are: Eat & Drink, Education, Entertainment, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Motors, Real Estate, Services, Shopping, and Things to Do.
For example, in the Eat & Drink category, choices range from Best Bagels and Best Bakery to Best Sports Bar and Best Tacos. In the Things to Do category, the sub-categories range from Best Airline and Best Art Gallery to Best Museum and Best Travel Agency.
Once all the nominees are finalized, we will ask you to vote on one choice in each category. Voting begins Tuesday, Sept. 20 and ends on Friday, Oct. 7. The final results with the list of winners will be published in December in a special Best of Montreal glossy colour magazine. This magazine will be a great keepsake and reference to the best of what Montreal has to offer.
To cast your ballots, click on the Best of Montreal link on The Suburban’s website at www.thesuburban.com or go to www.bestofmtl.com and follow the easy instructions. When you’re done, just hit the “submit” button at the bottom of the page.
No, you are not obligated to nominate in all categories. Yes, you can nominate a single business in more than one category. And yes, you are allowed to vote in each category once every 24 hours during the voting period.
There’s plenty to love about Montreal. So, get started and show The Best of Montreal a whole lot of love.
— Anthony Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.