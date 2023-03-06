The Suburban launches new ‘Community Spotlight’ video series

The Suburban is excited to debut a new video series, Community Spotlight, where we highlight local charities in an effort to help with their fundraising efforts and volunteer recruitment as well as raise awareness. We will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of various organizations and talk to the passionate people who help to run them.
The Suburban will debut the Community Spotlight series with an episode that showcases A Horse Tale, a horse rescue farm in Vaudreuil that runs completely on donations alone and host numerous events throughout the year to drum up support. They have a network of hundreds of volunteers, but they are always looking for more. They also welcome other groups to visit their farm and have even taken their horses on the road to help comfort patients in palliative care. In this episode, you'll meet Executive Director Mike Grenier, along with their many horses and some of their devoted volunteers.
The Suburban will also bring viewers inside other local charities, as suggested by you, our readers. These include Chez Doris, which is a downtown shelter for homeless women, the SPCA Montreal, and the C.A.R.E. Centre, a day program for handicapped adults in Côte Saint-Luc.
Be sure to tune in next week when series will premiere on our social media as thesuburban.com website. And don't forget to let us know of any local charities that you feel deserve to be in the Community Spotlight.
— Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.