The Suburban honours kindness on Random Acts of Kindness Day

The Suburban is proud to honour Random Acts of Kindness Day with a great contest where we asked you, our community, to nominate someone who truly exudes kindness. We were humbled by the large amount of entries for people who practiced kindness on a daily basis.
The winner of our contest is Brent Frederick, who was nominated by Sheila Moody, who wrote: "Our son has special needs and has difficulty socializing with kids his own age. He loves going to our summer pool, Cedar Park, but never had anyone other than his family to swim with him. That was until he met Brent. Brent is a dad from our pool that befriended our son. He's an integration aide so he understands special kids. He arranged to meet our son regularly in the afternoons for a swim. They spent many afternoons together swimming and chatting hockey. He has no idea how much he helped our son's confidence and also his social skills. He is a very kind man and definitely deserving of this award.
Other noteworthy nominees included:
Silvia Bilotto, nominated by Anna Scalia: "She is the most generous person I know. Silvia takes care of her family, and makes it a point to see her mother afflicted with Alzheimer’s everyday. As a math teacher, she gives it her all with her students. If you ever need to talk, she is always there."
Ida Ferrara, nominated by Vanessa Guercio: "My aunt, Ida Ferrara, is such a kind soul. She brings me and my sister to work daily, and picks us up. She does it with pleasure, and enjoys seeing us happy when she picks us up. My aunt never complains, and always says 'yes' without a doubt to drive us here and there. I nominate my aunt, who has a heart of gold and is so generous all the time!
Hayley Smirnow, nominated by Joyce Stempkowsky: "I’m a senior so sometimes forgetful, however, this time I forgot my wallet and my cellphone at a church bazaar. This lovely young lady who has a new baby found my things and saw my drivers license with my address and delivered them to me before I even realized I had forgotten them. I was so surprised and grateful that a young mother took the time to be so kind."
- Jennifer Cox
