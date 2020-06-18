The Old Port of Montréal launches its summer season on June 20

The Old Port of Montréal will launch its summer season on June 20, as everything has been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors, said a June 18 press release. This weekend marks the gradual return of many popular recreational activities and a smorgasbord of delicious food.
What's on offer
- A variety of recreational activities
- A selection of onsite restaurant and food services
- Gradual resumption of water-related activities
- Strict preventive measures
Recreational activities
- The MTL Urban Zipline and Quick Jump
- Voiles en Voiles, family theme park
- Quadricycle and pedalo rentals at Écorécréo
- Several summer shops
- Bota Bota spa-sur-l'eau (partial opening)
- Water-related activities
- Clock Tower Beach (starting July 3)
Food & Drink
- Many food trucks
- Marché des Éclusiers
- Terraces Bonsecours
- La Scena
- Café Van Houtte
Other popular attractions, like The Montréal Observation Wheel, are getting ready to welcome visitors as soon as ministerial orders allow it.
In accordance with orders issued by the government in recent months, all events have been canceled until August 31, including the Canada Day celebrations, which will not take place this year. Cirque du Soleil has postponed the world premiere of Under the Same Sky until spring 2021.
For more information on fully or partially open businesses, see the website.
Encouraging local tourism
Take a staycation in the Old Port while helping to boost our local economy. One of Quebecers' favourite tourist destinations, the Old Port is a showcase for local entrepreneurship. The launch of the summer season means having fun, enjoying the weather, and encouraging local businesses that have been hard at work adapting to the new realities of the tourist industry.
Rigorous preventive measures
Concerned about the safety of employees and visitors, the Old Port of Montréal and its tenants have implemented rigorous health measures: physical distancing, disinfection stations (starting June 22), disinfectant gel, etc. To learn more about the preventive measures, click here.
The Montréal Science Centre will be back this summer
The team at the Science Centre, the number one activity in the Old Port, is working on a reopening plan for this summer. Join our Facebook page or our newsletter to be the first to know the official reopening date.
— Old Port of Montréal Corporation
— AB
