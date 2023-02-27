The Old Port is the place to be for spring break

The Old Port of Montréal is one of the many places people choose to be during spring break, and with reason. Sharing in outdoor activities, exploring the wonders of science, offering each other some well-earned R&R, there's just so much to do at the Old Port for everyone.
The Old Port Skating Rink is open until March 5 in a stunning outdoor setting at the foot of the Montréal Observation Wheel right along the waters of the St. Lawrence. On the evenings on March 3 and 4, enjoy the sounds of DJ Lady Oracle during the DJ on Ice event (March 3) and a live show by Duo Urbeat (March 4) right at the rink.
The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition, which helped the Montréal Science Centre set an all-new attendance record, is on until March 12. If you haven't already (or if you loved it the first time), make a day of visiting this immersive exhibition and explore all the other exhibitions featuring the fun and wonders of science and tech.
Buying tickets online in advance is the best way to secure a spot. Visit montrealsciencecentre.com
For a unique R&R experience, Bota Bota presents its Pirates Layover event, a special opportunity to teens ages 12 to 17 to enjoy a fun spa experience with their favourite adult between 9 am and 1 pm. The water circuits and the three-step hot-cold-relaxation experience just can't be beat. Ongoing from February 28 to March 4, as well as March 7.
For those looking from thrills instead of chill, the Old Port's MTL Zipline opens on weekends starting March 4 from 11 am to 6 pm. Zipliners merely need to say "season opener promotion" to enjoy a special rate offered just for spring break.
— AB
