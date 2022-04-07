Espace pour la vie (or in the language of Quebec’s oppressed linguistic minority, Space for Life) and Ville de Montréal (or the City of Montreal)… Okay. I’ll stop. Anyway, they recently announced that the grand opening of the Montréal Insectarium will take place on April 13.
The museum has a new configuration that allows visitors to step into the insects’ little shoes and see the world from their perspective. It is hoped that the role reversal might in fact trigger something called entomophilia, or an enhanced sense of love, respect and appreciation of insects.
The approach is meant to be progressive, and it is only after becoming familiar with certain aspects of the insect world that visitors will find themselves in the presence of living insects.
“As you enter the Alcoves — inspired by the habitat of insects — you see the world as if you were an insect yourself,” read the press release. “All your senses are on the alert: vibrations in the floor allow you to perceive sounds like insects; projected ultraviolet effects mimic an insect’s vision, while the configuration of the space encourages you to move around like an insect, either by slipping through cracks or dangling on vertical rods.”
It reminds me of the first few scenes after Peter Parker gets bitten by the radioactive and… Anyway, you eventually emerge from this underground environment into the Great Vivarium, a space that looks like a giant greenhouse bathed in natural light, where you will get to see… wait for it … more insects, including butterflies flying freely all year round.
The museum’s architects drew inspiration from the various insect habitats, like nests, chambers, galleries, vegetation, and soil. The design also applies the principles of biophilia to ensure a harmonious integration with the nearby Botanical Gardens.
"My dearest wish is that the metamorphosis of the Insectarium will also bring about a metamorphosis in the public's relationship with insects," stated Maxim Larrivée, director of the Insectarium. "Still too often ignored and underestimated, insects are essential to the balance of our ecosystems. A profound change in the role and importance of insects in our societies is needed.”
As a complement to the visit, the Espace pour la vie’s easy-to-use mobile app (Insectarium module) provides a wealth of information on the species on display at the museum. Tablets are available in the various rooms of the museum for those who would like to use the app but don’s have the hardware.
"The innovative approach of the new Insectarium is unique in North America and will make it a must-see destination in the city,” added Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. “Being immersed in the world of insects is one of the best ways to illustrate the major role they play in the protection of our biodiversity and ecosystems. We are very proud to offer a new and stimulating experience that will contribute to raising public awareness today and for future generations.”
The new Insectarium will now be priced the same as all other Espace pour la vie museums and the new Espace pour la vie Passport is a great way to get unlimited access to all five museums all year round. For more information, visit https://espacepourlavie.ca/en/passport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.