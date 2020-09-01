The official reopening of the radically redesigned Biodôme took place on August 31 and visitors are in for a wonderful surprise. They’ll not only discover the newly refurbished facilities, but also enjoy a totally redesigned visitor experience.
From the moment you step inside, you’ll be dazzled by the splendour of the building’s architecture. All the beauty of Roger Taillibert’s original 1976 design is now revealed in an environment suffused with natural light. Thanks to the Biodôme’s remarkable transformation, you can now get much closer to the animals and enjoy some unique opportunities to learn more from enthusiastic science guides.
For instance, you’ll be able to observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level. You can literally enter a beaver lodge, or really experience what subpolar cold feels like, just like a penguin! In fact, you choose where you’re going to go, depending on what you want to see. On top of that, there’s a brand-new mobile app you can use to help you explore. Step by step, at your own pace, rediscover your Biodôme!
In addition to the many new vantage points from the spectacular mezzanine, an area has been devoted to demonstrating all the ingenuity that the Biodôme crews put into their work as custodians of this “house of life.” How do they get the turtles to hibernate in winter? Who thinks up the activities for stimulating the animals? How do the veterinarians examine sick animals? You’ll find answers to these and many more questions at the 23 stations of the discovery wall. You’ll also learn all about the various techniques the Biodôme crews use to ensure the animals are kept healthy and well cared for.
Espace pour la vie is wagering that this new adventure will spur its visitors to think more about, and change, their relationship with nature and biodiversity. Humans have an extraordinary capacity to protect what they love!
NEW: TIMED TICKETS
To explore the new Biodôme at your own pace, you have to choose a set time for your visit when you buy your tickets. Book early and you’ll have a better chance of getting the time you want, as tickets tend to go fast.
Note that the number of visitors allowed in at the same time has been reduced because of COVID-19.
Tickets are already on sale online.
DOWNLOAD
The new free mobile app before your visit so you’ll be ready for the adventure!
Free iPod loan available at Les Amis du Biodôme counter.
SPECIAL MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19
All visitors must wear face masks (12 years old and over).
Find out what else they are doing to ensure your safety and that of our employees.
— Espace pour la vie
— Biodôme de Montréal
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.