The heart of Montreal will be alive and well this winter

Until March 14, the Quartier des Spectacles will present Luminothérapie | Cœur battant, an original, participatory activity that invites Montrealers and visitors to enjoy winter in the city with five thought-provoking installations featuring sound, light and interactivity.
The Quartier will also don the colours of the Moment cœur battant, a nightly sound and light show in patnership with Montreal’s cultural sector and business community.
Luminothérapie | Cœur battant highlights our Nordic character and immerse us in new ways to enjoy winter in the city.
To keep downtown Montreal cheerful all winter, these all-ages interactive activities are accompanied by comfortable outdoor spaces brimming with winter vegetation and a first-ever winter pedestrian zone on Sainte-Catherine Street, between De Bleury Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.
“With fall slipping gently into winter and the fight against COVID-19 continuing, we need some magical moments now more than ever,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. “This winter’s expanded edition is not to be missed. It gives us the chance to discover and rediscover five installations that have toured the world, along with a nightly sound and light show. This essential event will energize our city’s downtown core, which has been badly hurt by the pandemic, and support our artists, who have also been dealt a serious blow by the crisis.”
On the Place des Festivals, visitors will be welcomed by Loop, by Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve and Ottoblix. Thanks to the support of the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC), the installation’s impressive zoetropes are back with an all-new immersive experience, a worthy sequel to their highly successful first appearance in Montreal in 2016. This new iteration of Loop will be presented in Montreal exclusively before moving on to represent Quebec at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2021.
The adventure in sound and light takes visitors on a journey through Quebec literature thanks to the work of local illustrators, along with Index, a companion video projection created by Ottoblix, to be shown on the façade of UQÀM’s Pavillon Président-Kennedy.
Next, on the Place des Arts Esplanade, you will see Entre les rangs by KANVA Architecture. This work transports us into a luminous wintery wheat field reminiscent of Quebec’s ancestral farmlands.
Walk to the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Urbain and you will find Nouvelle Lune by Sebbe Joly and Bernard Duguay, a Lucion production. The giant luminescent spheres revisit some highlights of cultural life in the Quartier through shadow theatre and captivating original music.
Continuing east on Sainte-Catherine you’ll see Iceberg, by ATOMIC3 and APPAREIL Architecture. Echoing the eponymous majestic floating ice mountains, the tunnel of metal arches is a unique sound and light experience.
The route concludes on Sainte-Catherine Street west of Saint-Laurent Boulevard with Spectrum, a HUB Studio creation. This installation is a fun interactive work that converts sound into light with a glowing transformation of the sound waves we make when we speak.
“For years, the Luminothérapie event has helped us enjoy winter and embrace our Nordic character, while bringing energy and attention to the city’s vital cultural heart,” said Monique Simard, Chair of the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership. “This mission is more important than ever this year, and our team has redoubled its efforts to create a participatory, welcoming and creative route within public health guidelines. With this very special edition of Luminothérapie, we are inviting Montrealers to come feel the magic of an essential winter event that celebrates the immense talent of our local artists in a unique and luminous setting.”
As part of its coordination of winter activities in downtown Montreal, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership invites Montrealers and visitors to safely enjoy some magical festive moments with Lights on Peel: Honouring the Clans of the Kanien’kehá:ka, an initiative of SDC Montréal centre-ville (the downtown business development corporation) in partnership with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Heritage Portfolio, Korlcc and the borough of Ville-Marie; Follow Santa Claus, a co-production of SDC Montréal centre-ville and Dotti&cie; and the Winter Gardens, an initiative of Montreal’s Christmas Village.
In addition, Sainte-Catherine Street will be a pedestrian zone between De Bleury Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.
LUMINOTHÉRAPIE | CŒUR BATTANT
- December 3, 2020, to March 14, 2021
- Sunday-Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Moment cœur battant: daily at 6 p.m.
