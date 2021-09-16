The Goalie, a sculpture of Ken Dryden, is back in Saint-Laurent after 10 years at Place Montréal Trust

The Goalie, a bronze sculpture of Ken Dryden, will be back in Saint-Laurent in the autumn of 2022 and installed in front of the Aréna Raymond-Bourque. Thanks to a donation to Montréal's municipal art collection from Ivanhoé Cambridge — a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et de placement du Québec, Saint-Laurent residents will soon be able to once again admire the beauty of this work of art by Canadian artist Robin Bell.
As it may be recalled, The Goalie was exhibited at Place Vertu (1985-2011) and then moved to Place Montréal Trust, where it still stands today.
"Ken Dryden is a legendary athlete who is represented here at the peak of his career in this larger-than-life work of art,” stated Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent. “That's why The Goalie has made such an impact on the minds of Saint-Laurent residents. I would like to thank Ivanhoé Cambridge for its donation, which is making it possible for the sculpture to come back to our borough after a 10-year absence. Its upcoming installation in front of the renovated Aréna Raymond-Bourque will certainly inspire a whole new generation of young Saint-Laurent hockey players."
"Hockey is part of Montréal's culture; it connects us, it makes us proud. I'm very happy to see an outstanding player like Ken Dryden honoured in Montréal,” added Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal. “The young people who will be coming to the arena will discover an inspiring work of art and a beautiful representation of a great hero of our national sport."
Ken Dryden also made a statement. "All of this has been a great experience. First of all, playing in Montreal and on such remarkable teams, then working with Robin Bell on this sculpture, and now seeing it in its rightful, proper place, at an arena, where fans of hockey and fans of art can come together and enjoy it," said the Hockey Hall of Famer and a former goalie for the Montreal Canadiens (1971-1979).
The Goalie, created in 1985 by Canadian artist Robin Bell, consists of two components: a bronze sculpture and an explanatory plaque on a metal lectern. The sculpture features goalie Ken Dryden in his legendary stance in front of his net, with his chin resting on his arms crossed atop his stick. The explanatory plaque highlights the fame of this hockey player, a former member of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team (1971-1979).
"In 1984, Lorne Braithwaite, President and CEO of Cambridge Leaseholds, commissioned me to create a lifesized cast bronze sculpture of the Montreal Canadians famous goalie Ken Dryden for Place Vertu,” said Bell. “I began with a photo shoot in which Mr. Dryden dressed in his hockey gear for the first time in five years. He then loaned it to me so I could create the original clay model at my studio in Pietrasanta, Italy. The bronze was cast by Fonderia Artistica Mariani of Pietrasanta. I retouched the wax and did the final finishing on the bronze before it's patina. This was my third major commission and is still one of my favourites. I am very happy that The Goalie has found a wonderful new home and I thank everyone who made this possible."
It should be noted that Saint-Laurent will be looking after the relocation, the foundation casting, the installation of the two components and the enhancement of the work of art at the Aréna Raymond-Bourque through landscaping and specific lighting. This sculpture is returning to the borough of Saint-Laurent after an absence of 10 years, during which it was exhibited at Place Montréal Trust, in the heart of downtown Montréal. The acquisition of this work of art comes within Ville de Montréal's efforts to develop cultural quarters, which—among other objectives—aim to enrich the public art collection and make it more accessible to a wider public.
— The Borough of Saint-Laurent
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.