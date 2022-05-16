The Fashion & Design Festival is back from August 25 to 28

The Fashion & Design Festival is back for its 22nd edition, which will take place from August 25 to 28 at downtown’s Place des Festivals, highlighting fashion, music, art, design, and dance. The festival will once again feature its pop-up space that features exclusive offers from some 40 local lifestyle companies and Quebec designers, accompanied by fashion shows of the different brands.
Several festival experience zones will also be available, including chill spaces that are ideal to have a drink and share in food truck specialties. Fee performances by emerging artists will also be unveiled throughout the summer.
They say the festival is the perfect opportunity to wear your most extravagant outfits in #DRESSTOEXPRESS mode and have a great time discovering new designers, artists, and local brands.
A true urban platform, this event is the largest open-air happening of its kind in North America and welcomed over 550,000 festivalgoers during its 2019 edition — that would be the last pre-pandemic edition.
- You can follow them on social media @festivalmodedesign
- For more information visit https://festivalmodedesign.com/en/
— Fashion & Design Festival
— A. Bonaparte
