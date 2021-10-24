The deal with teal

Halloween is meant to be a fun holiday that all kids can enjoy. But for those who have allergies to things such as nuts, egg, wheat, or dairy, it can be a challenging time. This is especially true for the parents who have kids with severe allergies, like Dominique Seigneur, who is also the Director of Communications and Development at Allergies Québec.
“There was a group of moms in the United States who decided to do something for kids with allergies at Halloween eight years ago,” she explained. “I know exactly what they’re going through because my child has a dairy allergy. Kids are kept out of some part of Halloween, a time when you have something magical, so they decided to make people more sensitive about food allergies.”
These moms started the teal pumpkin movement and invited people to put out a teal-painted pumpkin to let others know they were offering allergy-free options to trick-or-treaters.
“It’s been such a positive movement and so inclusive,” Seigneur said. “Having allergies is always about being so rigid, but this is a positive and growing movement, and it’s just a beautiful project. It’s now in over 100 countries.”
This year, Food Allergy Canada said they are expanding on the teal pumpkin concept to make it even broader.
“We want to find other ways people can show their support,” Beatrice Povolo, Director of Advocacy and Media Relations at Food Allergy Canada, said. She is encouraging people to string up teal-coloured lights. “Pumpkins are great but at night they can be hard to see. If we have lights in teal on the porch, it brings more awareness and is easier to see.”
Some candy or edible alternatives that people can hand out to children with allergies includes glowsticks, stickers, plastic rings and bracelets, pencils, erasers, and plastic spiders, to name just a few. Most are available at dollar and department stores.
Another important way to protect kids with allergies at Halloween is to ensure that the candy that is being handed out is properly labeled.
“When we look at some of the Halloween treats, not all of them have labels, such as those that are homemade or came from a bulk store,” Povolo said. “So, when buying treats, whenever possible, get treats with an ingredient label so at the end of the night, as kids and parents sort through the candy, they can read the labels and see if they are safe. Having that ingredient info is critical.”
One hundred thousand children under 18 have allergies in Quebec.
“A lot of kids have special activities at school for Halloween and, for a child with allergies, it’s always about compromises,” Seigneur said. “It’s something people don’t always realize, but the more we talk about it, the more awareness and sensitivity it will bring.”
Children who have limitations because of their food sensitivities shouldn’t miss out on the fun tricks or the treats at Halloween. Povolo said, “At the end of the day, it’s important to include all children on Halloween, specifically those with food allergies.”
