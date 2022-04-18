The Daffodil Ball is back on May 5

The Daffodil Ball, a fundraising and awareness campaign event for the Canadian Cancer Society, is back for its 29th edition after a long two-year hiatus, returning to Windsor Station on Thursday, May 5. The theme is Florescence and celebrates “hope in bloom” because organizers are looking forward to once again opening their doors and celebrating spring as well as the donors, the cancer survivors, and the research that got them there.
“This year is really special because all the money raised will be invested to support Quebec research programs,” said Liette Guertin, Director of Leadership and Corporate Giving at the Canadian Cancer Society, who also oversees the Daffodil Ball. “Research is very important to us. The Canadian Cancer Society really covers the whole spectrum of cancer. We address all types of cancer and go from prevention to the support services to research. Prevention is really important to us, and the pandemic really highlighted the fact that prevention is a key element in cancer prevention. That’s why it’s so important to us to raise money for research.”
This couldn’t be truer than when it comes to Evelyne Sauvé of Joliette, Quebec. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and admitted to being extremely shocked: there was no family history of the disease, and she led a healthy, active lifestyle. However, thanks to research, her cancer was found early and treated quickly.
“What was very reassuring is that breast cancer is really well known because of research,” she said during a recent phone interview. “I knew I was lucky despite the diagnosis, and it was because of all the money that had been raised and invested in research that there was no risk to my life. It was detected at an early stage, and it was treated very effectively. That’s why it’s so important to get involved in the Daffodil Ball.”
Every year, Daffodil Balls are held across Canada and Montreal’s event is not only the biggest but also collects the most money. This year will be no exception.
“The response has been a very good one and people in Montreal are very generous,” Guertin said. “We conducted a one-on-one campaign last year during the pandemic and raised more than $750,000. Our major supporters and donors were there for us. However, we had a loss of $80 million on a national level, so to have the ongoing support of our major donors is a key element in our success. At the end of the day, everything we do is to help bring a better quality of life to those who are affected by cancer and their families.”
Added Sauvé. “I’m living proof that it really helps. Every donation counts.”
For more information visit www.daffodilball.ca/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.