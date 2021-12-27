The Heart and Stroke Foundation recommends adults should accumulate at least 150 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, in bouts of 10 minutes or more. The activity doesn't have to be nonstop, such as an aerobics class. You can do 10 minutes or more at a time throughout the day to reach your daily total.
One of the best ways to ensure that you get in regular exercise is to incorporate a gym into your home. Depending on space, you ideally want an area that is solely dedicated to working out, however there are still lots of ways to make a home gym possible even in the most modest of spaces. The key is creating a place where you feel like you have the proper space to move around as needed. You also want to have the basic components for a full-body workout, along with a sense of calm and comfort.
So, we are keeping it super simple. Here are the ABCs of creating an efficient home gym:
Accessible
While a basement might be considered an ideal place for getting in some physical exercise, if it's dark, cold, or cluttered, it won't be very conducive to a successful workout. Try and find a locale that is out in the open and easy to get to. You want to be able to stretch and do a good range of exercises without crashing into furniture, boxes, or other miscellaneous household items. And, even if it's in your living room, make sure it's easy to access and slide things like a coffee table out of the way.
Basic equipment
Having a treadmill or an exercise bike is great for cardiovascular workouts and to help build muscle mass as well as stamina. However, you still want to incorporate elements into your home gym that help you fine-tune other skills, such as flexibility (and stretching), balance, and more.
Variety
Try and have a few different exercise tools in your gym. This could include a yoga mat that can conveniently be rolled up and tucked inside a closet or under a bed; a few free weights, or one set of adjustable ones; resistance bands; and a balance ball that can also be easily deflated to stash away just about anywhere. All of these things will help you to achieve a full head-to-toe exercise regime that you can then switch up every few weeks.
Comfort
There's nothing worse than a floor that is too hard or slippery, or taking an exercise class virtually and having a screen that is positioned too far away to see it properly. Set up your in-home workout area so that it is as comfortable as possible for the exercises you want to do most. If you love doing Pilates, a carpeted room might not be the best setup for these types of exercises and stretches. Find a space that has some natural light, where you can control the temperature, and that is comfortable for stretching and moving around.
