For more than two decades, the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival has been one of the largest multilingual literary events in North America. For several days each year, writers from Quebec, Canada, and around the world come together in Montreal and treat attendees to live interviews, round-table discussions, public readings, debates, masterclasses, readings, and writing workshops.
From year to year, the festival is built around strong themes centred on social awareness and a passion for literature. The mandate of the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival has always been the same, and this year, their annual festival celebrates a milestone of 25 years as they prepare to host 200 guests and authors with 140 events in nine different languages. The festival kicks off online starting April 12 with the in-person program running from April 27 to 30 in Montreal at Hotel 10.
A special pre-festival live event will take place at St. James United Church with Canadian author Margaret Atwood on April 17. She will be having a conversation onstage and will be talking about Old Babes in the Woods, which is her latest collection of short stories.
Other writers who are participating in the festival include Duncan Mercredi (the 2023 laureate of the Blue Metropolis First Peoples Prize), 2023 Azul Prize laureate Lina Meruane, British author Philippe Sands, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Paul Harding, American-Canadian novelist Rivka Galchen, and Israeli writer Yaël Neeman, to name just a few. Internationally acclaimed author Michael Ondaatje, the name behind Warlight and The English Patient, will be recognized for his body of work with the 2023 Blue Metropolis International Grand Prize.
There will also be a conversation on Leonard Cohen at the Congregation Shaar Hashomayim with writer and international law expert Philippe Sands as well as cantor Gideon Zelermyer, along with a sci-fi retelling of the Haudenosaunee confederation story from Mohawk multimedia artist Skawennati (one of several Indigenous events).
The festival presents a special evening with Blue Metropolis founder Linda Leith too. It will include local favourites Dimitri Nasrallah, Christopher DiRaddo, and Daniel Allen Cox who will discuss how Montreal is evolving, and an intimate conversation with most recent Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Horizons Prize laureates Tawhida Tanya Evanson (2022) and the 2023 winner, whose name will be unveiled on April 29th during the Grand Prix award ceremony.
In an effort to continue to provide educational and social programs, a number of literary series will take place over the course of the festival. These include discussions on some of the current issues that are facing the literary world, reading events with numerous queer and trans authors, as well as discussions, workshops, and podcasts about English talent from several underrepresented communities.
Appealing to all ages, the Blue Metropolis Festival has a varied family program for young people, which is an offshoot of the main event. The TD–Blue Metropolis Children’s Festival is presented all year long at more than 50 libraries, schools, bookstores, and daycare centres across Quebec. This spring’s activities will take place between April 21-30 with a full slate of things to do together: there are weekend activities for the whole family and specific events that are being held exclusively for school groups during the week.
For more information on the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, visit their website at bluemetropolis.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.