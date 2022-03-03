Now that summer 2021 is well in the rear-view, and as we head into this summer, we‘ve had time to reflect on and give thanks to what was the most impactful summer in Camp B’nai Brith of Ottawa’s history.
And we’d like to give a special call out to CBB of Ottawa’s roster of healthcare professionals, on our board and those who took care of our campers and staff in camp, as they went over and above their normal responsibilities to make camp…camp!
“After being closed in 2020, the need for camp had never felt more pressing. Kids had been primarily stuck at home, and parents were struggling as well,” said Dr. Ilana Greenstone, pediatric emergency physician at Montreal Children’s Hospital, CBB of Ottawa parent and a member of the camp’s board of directors.
The fate of the 2021 season remained unclear, yet the industry rallied together: camp directors and administration, along with parents, staff, camp associations and medical professionals collaborated via non-stop meetings — sharing information, brainstorming, and offering resource support.
In some ways, camp did not look the same as in previous summers. Yet there was no shortage of ruach. The overall energy was off the charts and the kids started to experience a sense of normalcy they had been missing for a long time. Campers and staff were living their best lives: socializing, getting fresh air, and off devices. Messages from camp consistently reported that smiles were bigger, laughs were louder, kids were being kids...camp was just what the doctor ordered.
“Summer 2021 at Camp B’nai Brith of Ottawa was without a doubt the most rewarding summer. We’ve always known that our kids love camp, but if the pandemic has proven nothing else, it’s shown us how much our kids need camp,” said Dr. Benjamin Sohmer, anesthesiologist at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, CBB of Ottawa parent and vice-chair of the board of directors.
And while there continues to be changes and challenges as we head into this summer, we know that the commitment of the entire camping industry will ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of our children and staff are the #1 priority leaving a positive legacy for many generations to come.
— Camp B’nai Brith of Ottawa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.