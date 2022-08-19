Team Bikus Urachus still riding for the cause

On Saturday, Aug. 20, during the annual Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer benefitting the Jewish General Hospital’s Segal Cancer Centre, Montrealer Phil Anzarut is leading his bicycle team of 50 likeminded advocates and fundraisers on a one-day cycling journey to raise money for rare cancer research.
In 2012, after awakening from surgery to remove a cyst on his bladder, Anzarut, at age 44, was told that a tumor was found that might be cancerous. A few weeks later, it was confirmed that it was rare, aggressive, and that there was no established protocol for treatment. He was diagnosed with cancer of the urachus, a tube behind the belly button that becomes useless after birth. It accounts for only 0.2 per cent of bladder cancers and came with a two-year survival window for metastatic patients.
But with help from his family, his friends, and his doctors, Anzarut decided on a treatment that he hoped would offer the best chance of longer-term survival and took it one year at a time. Today, as Anzarut says himself, “It turns out that I am one of the lucky ones because 10 years later, I am still here.”
Not only is he still here, but the 54-year-old married father of three has been raising money for research and treatment and raising awareness about urachal cancer. Following treatment, his wife, Alissa pushed him to ride his new bike and by the fall of 2012, Anzarut decided to sign up for the 2013 Ride to Conquer Cancer, the two-day, 230-km trek from Montreal to Quebec City.
He formed a team of 12 that appropriately called itself Bikus Urachus and in the ensuing decade, that team — which has more than quadrupled in size — raised more than $1.5 million, funding a research project on urachal cancer, and buying a DNA sequencing machine for the JGH.
For the Bikus Urachus Rare Cancer Fund, visit https://jghfoundation.crowdchange.co/19406
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.