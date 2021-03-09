TAU celebrates lifelong patron Doris Brown

TAU recently honoured Doris Brown, a lifelong parton of the health food store, without whom they say TAU markets would not be what they are today.
Not only did she shop at the very first TAU store on St. Denis Street, but she now frequents the TAU Blainville location at 99 years old! On March 15th, Doris Brown will celebrate her 100th birthday, and to pay homage on such a momentous day, the TAU staff is planning something special for their special client.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.