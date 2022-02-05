Taking off to the great white north

The stress and anxiety brought on by this seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a good number of us to seek refuge in the great outdoors — which is not a bad idea at all — say the good people at Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC).
Getting out and about, breathing fresh air, and connecting with nature air instead of remaining cooped up indoors is important for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
The belief is backed up by a recent Ipsos Public Affairs poll noting that more than 80 per cent of the survey’s respondents said they were spending time in nature, with nearly four-in ten saying that since the pandemic began, they have been spending more time outdoors.
“These findings underscore why protecting and having access to nature is important and helps all of us,” stated François Duclos, a senior advisor with NCC. “Many are turning to nature reserves, trails, green spaces and parks for physically distanced outdoor activities. They are embracing opportunities to get fresh air, exercise, feel a sense of calm and take a break from increased telework and screen time.”
Through its Nature Destinations website, the NCC offers a list of natural areas that are accessible year-round to those inclined and lovers of a good nature hike. These sites, for the most part, were acquired and are now maintained through programs and financial assistance stemming from the Quebec government’s Partenariat pour les milieux naturels project.
I never heard of it either but the Projet de partenariat pour les milieux naturels (PPMN) is a four-year grant to the NCC from the Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques of more than $53 million. The money provides support for voluntary conservation initiatives of natural areas by establishing financial partnerships with various conservation organizations in the province.
Following in the footsteps of the Ensemble pour la nature project, which ended n March 2020, the PPMN aims to develop and consolidate the province’s network of protected areas found on private land.
The Boisé-Papineau Nature Reserve in Laval is a good example. If you plan to venture out with the family, keep this list, provided by the NCC, in mind:
- Be prepared by wearing or bringing multiple layers of clothing to stay warm, as well as a hat, scarf, mittens, and water-resistant jacket. Make sure you stay as dry as possible, as water against the skin from wet clothing can chill the body quickly. Have proper boots and foot aids to provide traction on slippery surfaces.
- Let others know where you are going and bring a phone so you can call for help if you get lost.
- Research the area you’re visiting for any regulations or special concerns.
- Be prepared for extreme weather, hazards, and emergencies.
- Schedule your activity to avoid times of high use to allow for easier physical distancing.
- Know your limits and your gear. Go slow, chose lower-risk activities to avoid injury.
- Visit in small groups. Split larger parties into groups of four to six.
- Stay on durable trails and surfaces.
- Pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter, along with any pet waste when pets are allowed at the hiking site.
- Respect other users and visitors and protect the quality of their experience.
- Be courteous. Yield to other users on the trail.
- Take breaks and let nature’s sounds prevail. Avoid loud voices and noises.
- Observe wildlife from a distance. Do not follow or approach animals.
- Never feed animals. Feeding wildlife damages their health, alters natural behaviours, and exposes them to predators and other dangers.
- Always control your pets or leave them at home.
- Preserve the past. Examine, but do not touch, cultural or historic structures and artifacts.
- Leave rocks, plants, and other natural objects as you found them.
“Spending time in nature provides us with significant mental and physical health benefits,” stated Jean Laporte, Vice-President for the Nature Conservancy of Canada in Quebec. “It is essential we conserve nature and offer it something in return. When nature thrives, we all thrive. Help us protect our natural heritage for our own well-being and for future generations by making a donation.”
The NCC works with people, communities, businesses, and government to protect and care for our most important natural areas, and for 60 years, the registered charity has sought to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares, including more than 49,000 in Quebec. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit: www.natureconservancy.ca
