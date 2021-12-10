Take a peek at the final frontier at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

During the holiday season, The Rio Tinto Alcan Planétarium will present two major adventures in space history. The award-winning film Voyager: The Never-Ending Journey, will make its Quebec debut, and on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the planétarium’s team will provide live commentary on the launch of the James Webb space telescope — the world's largest.
Voyager: The Never-Ending Journey tells the story of the two space probes that were launched in 1977 on a mission to explore the most distant planets in the solar system.
After more than 40 years, they are now travelling through and exploring interstellar space, where NASA believes they could last several billion years.
On board, the probes contain messages intended for any extraterrestrial civilizations it might come across, including 115 images of the Earth, 12 minutes of sounds, greetings in 55 languages and 90 minutes of music, all engraved on golden records, like bottles sent off into the interstellar sea.
The film, produced by UMA Vision, allows audiences to fly over Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and their moons as if they were there in a fantastic 360° projection.
Opens Tuesday, Dec. 14 for ages 7 and up. Click here for ticket information.
Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope
The largest space telescope ever built on Earth will take off from Kourou, Guyana on a European Space Agency Ariane 5 rocket on Wednesday, December 22, at 7:20 a.m. Eastern. Named after an American Undersecretary of State (1949–1952), and the second appointed administrator of NASA (February 1961 to October 1968), the James Webb Space Telescope will, when unfolded two weeks later, study the formation and evolution of the first galaxies; better understand the birth of stars and protoplanetary systems; study planet properties (the solar system and beyond); and attempt to detect biosignatures.
With its 6.5-meter-diameter mirror, the James Webb will observe the remotest parts of the universe in infrared light and be the first telescope capable of observing first galaxies' light.
Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits the Earth, the James Webb will orbit the Sun, positioned 1.5 million kilometers from Earth (about four times the Earth-Moon distance).
On launch day, the planétarium's astronomers will comment the launch live on Facebook.
