Take a Bite out of the Big Apple: Explore the other side of Manhattan

Whether you have a penchant for Seinfeld reruns, watched West Side Story more times than you can remember, or take great pride knowing our bagels are better than their bagels, the fond bond between Montreal and New York City is no secret. Although a popular getaway, Manhattan can be daunting no matter how many times you have been there. Sardine-packed with a maelstrom of hotels, restaurants, and attractions, forego the schlep to Times Square this year in favour of a breath of fresh air in a neighbourhood not yet overrun by tourists.
Flanked by the Harlem and Hudson Rivers, Washington Heights is that neighbourhood. With one of the largest Dominican communities in the U.S. and a melting pot of African-American, Puerto Rican, Armenian, Irish, Jewish and Cuban, ‘Little Dominican Republic’ was the inspiration for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical, In the Heights. A world away from the sweaty subways and noisy crowds of downtown, Manhattan’s northernmost section is well worth exploring. — www.nyc.com/visitor_guide/
Eat local
Kickstart the morning with a ‘pandebono ‘cheese bread, sweeten the (coffee) pot with a Cuban espresso stronger than jet fuel and share a slice at Pizza Heights. “If you get into trouble, there’s a Spanish lawyer next door,” said owner Ramon Pallonhe, with a smile.
On Amsterdam Ave., Jalao NYC is the culinary superstar named for the coconut honey candy popular in the Dominican Republic. “Tasting the food from another country without traveling is what appeals to our fans,” said Dominican-born Manny Solano, director operations.
Bring your appetite for the cheddar-stuffed yucca fritters, citrusy ceviche gussied up with passion fruit and pomegranate, Dominican’ sancocho ‘stew and fried fish or ‘Pecao Frito’ artfully prepared by rockstar Chef Wilmer Chuquillanqui. Bartender Jordan Castillo does a cocktail proud with his Mercado Margarita heady with tequila, passion fruit and hibiscus rosemary foam. — www.jalaonyc.com/
And to all a good night
In the city that never sleeps, you’ll do exactly that quite comfortably at the 221-room Radio Hotel at 181 St. and Amsterdam Ave. What may be the coolest hotel you’ve ever checked into, the whimsical Lego-like building with its brightly coloured facade is aptly named. “We’re on the highest natural point in Manhattan where radio antennas are installed,“ said General Manager Jeremie Foyoussa, who lived in Montreal in the early 2000s. Celebrating its Latin-Caribbean roots, lobby knickknacks are impressive.
Located nearby Yeshiva University, the hotel offers a ‘Shabbos-friendly’ floor with hard keys and controlled lighting. Party perfect, there is a large event space with available Kosher catering and views of Manhattan, the George Washington Bridge and the Harlem River and. “Our affordability and diversity are the main attractions for Canadians, our top international market,” adds Foyoussa. “I’m proud to say our lobby furniture was designed by Meubles Delta in Saint-Léonard.” — www.theradiohotel.com/
Views and vistas
Sweeping panoramas are the signatures but the real appeal is at street level. Fort Tryon Park is a peaceful perch that opened in 1935 and designed by the Olmstead Brothers, John Charles and Frederick Law Jr. — sons of the landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted who designed New York’s Central Park and Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. Catnip for art lovers, Fort Tryon park houses the Cloisters with 5,000 works from medieval Europe.
Tchotchkes and trinkets
Streets are a dizzying array of vendors hawking everything from sneakers and shampoo to knock-off designer bags. Take your time perusing — prices are bargain basement and haggling is part of the fun. Don’t be surprised if a Dominican granny warns, “Te vas a caer” (you’re going to fall) when she spies your untied shoelaces.
Take me out to the ball game
Not technically in Washington Heights, but close enough, Yankee Stadium, home to the Bronx Bombers, is 10 minutes away in a cab. Baseball fare like Crackerjacks and Nathan’s hot dogs all dressed with onions and sauerkraut is worth the price of admission.
Getting there
Back on track, Amtrak’s Adirondack train makes the trip from Montreal’s Central Station to Penn Station in 10 hours. For those with less time and patience, flights to LaGuardia are under two hours.
