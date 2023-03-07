Sweet home Alabama: The Montreal to Mobile connection

The oldest city in Alabama, Mobile is a melange of French, Spanish, British, Creole and African cultures and where Mardi Gras was first celebrated in the U.S. courtesy of Pierre and Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne. The Montreal-born brothers brought the French tradition with them in 1703 when they were governors of French Louisiana, which at that time included Alabama.
During February, Mardi Gras is a city-wide fete with parades and performances by The Excelsior Band; a 10-piece marching brass band celebrating its 140th birthday this year. Beyond the high rises and highways of pricier sun destinations, Canadians are Mobile’s number one international market. To-dos include fishing, kayaking, exploring the African-American Heritage trail and golfing on 10 courses. A fun foodie city, take your pick from grits and barbecue to seafood so fresh it’s still angry.
Built in 1908, the storied Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel is the best bet offering Marriott Bonvoy perks for loyalty members. — www.mobile.org/
Honouring history
Where Black History Month is recognized year-round, Mobile is where the Netflix documentary Descendant was filmed. Under the cover of night in the summer of 1860, a ship carrying 110 African captives slipped into Mobile Bay. The Clotilda, the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S., made the illegal voyage from West Africa 52 years after the international slave trade was outlawed. When domestic slavery was abolished in 1865, survivors established Africatown, a community of freed Americans.
Honouring those survivors and their descendants, Africatown Heritage House opens on July 8 with Clotilda: The Exhibition that includes items recovered from the ship when it was discovered at the bottom of the Mobile River in 2019. “We don’t live in the past, but we talk about it, which helps us live in the future,” said Eric Finley, tour guide with Dora Franklin Finley African-American Tours. “Heritage House will serve as a place to share stories of the Clotilda, her survivors and those who came after them.” — www.dffaaht.org/
Also on his recommended Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail tour is the Union Baptist Church, dating to 1879, and Old Plateau Cemetery where Cudjoe ‘Kazoola’ Lewis — born in 1840 and the oldest male survivor of the Clotilda — was buried in 1935.
Good mood food
Eat local at Ruby Slipper Café where the breakfast of champions is a stack of cinnamon pancakes and a Bacon Bloody Mary. For crawfish, R&R Seafood is the go-to for the salty sweet critters and towering platters of fried and fabulous goodness, like hush puppies and crab cakes. Wash it down with sweet tea and ask for a bib as eating crawfish is messy.
With bird’s eye views from the 34{sup}th{/sup} floor of the Trustmark Bank Building, happy hour at Dauphin’s invites with nibbles and noshes that won’t break the bank. At Squid Ink Eats, ‘Squid on a Shingle’ is haute and spicy drizzled with the house-made ‘peppa’ sauce. And then there’s dessert. Ditch-the-diet and go for a moon pie, a chocolate-dipped marshmallow sandwich served just about everywhere. Try it, you’ll like it.
Montreal to Mobile
Ask Cengiz Avci about the movie Total Recall and he’ll tell you how the 1990 sci-fi thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was a life changer for him. An engineer at Bombardier in Montreal, Avci was transferred in 2019 to Mobile when Airbus bought into the program and built an assembly line. Inspired by the movie he watched as a teenager, Avci took a leap of faith, left Airbus and opened Alabama’s first and only virtual reality arcade in 2022. “The path wasn’t a straight one,” he remembers, “I took a risk selling my house in Canada and putting my resources into the VRium Robotics and Amusement Park.”
Once the technology of the future, the supercool arcade entertains with adventures like the VR Starship where 3D computer-generated scenes appear to be real thanks to high tech headsets. “I’ve had interest in franchising and anticipate opening a Montreal location later this year.” — https://vriumpark.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.