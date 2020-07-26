“Heeelllllloooo! When are we going? I don’t have infinite time ya know! I’m 85 this year. Are we going soon? I hope so. I will make the eggie sandwiches and bring the towels. You should bring the bug spray and the paddles. Let’s go soon; I really need to do this.”
These were my Mother’s words a month ago. It was June. She needed to get into a canoe in July. The plans were about to be made.
Truthfully, I don’t know any other 85 year old women who NEED TO CANOE!
Her desire is my command.
So we packed up the eggie sandwiches, bug spray, towels and our paddles and hit the road to Lac Monroe in Tremblant Provincial Park.
“There’s so much traffic! Where’s everybody going?” Noonie asked. So impatient to dip her personalized paddled into the delicious lake waters.
Her zest for life is a driving force for my own perspective on living.
We are in the canoe!
Noonie is at the stern and I am in the bow. There is a slight breeze. The sky is evenly mixed with clouds and blue. The sun is in and out. It’s a perfect day to be on the water. Not too many bugs to bother us also. Off we go into the middle of the lake.
A half hour later, “Sue, Do you want to dock and eat?”
Sure thing. We dock the canoe along a sandy shore and eat our eggie sandwiches and cherries. A classic lunch we both love. I think she loves to spit the pits into the water. Who can spit them the furthest wins. I always lose! This is one competition I don’t mind losing.
Set sail and we are back in the middle of the lake. I’m patiently waiting for my Lessons from the Canoe.
So I spark the conversation with this question, “How’s it going for you this year?” Boom! We are on a roll.
“I’m good, I’m great. I get up in the morning, get dressed and get out. There’s always something to do, somewhere to go, someone who needs help, someone who wants something. No matter what, you get up and get dressed and do something useful. And… if there’s nothing to do, nowhere to go, no one who needs help or no one who wants something, then learn something. Life is a daily lesson. Learn something and improve on your knowledge. It’s so easy to learn now. Just google everything.”
What a great lesson to learn. But it didn’t end there, the lessons were flowing.
Noonie continued, “Educate yourself wisely. The news is the news. It’s someone’s perspective on an event. Most of the time it comes with a bias. Don’t we all. It’s very important to formulate your own opinion based on the information you have acquired. Take all written text with a grain of salt. Just because someone said it on the big news programs, doesn’t mean it wasn’t written with a bias. You’re a writer Sue, you know what I mean, right?”
Oh ya, I know what you mean! The freedom of the pen is a tool which needs to be respected and used with the utmost responsibility. Which is not always the case.
Very often people give me suggestions about topics which I should write about. As long as my pen is used in a positive and helpful way, it will be useful. This is not the case with other writers who have the same freedoms.
Back in the canoe.
I asked another question, “What do you hope for?”
Noonie looked around the lake, the mountains, the sky and my face. She said, “I hope the world will go back to a new normal, more learned and educated. The simple ways of living will be the new norm. People will be kinder, less selfish, and give more than receive. I hope to canoe with you for many more years. I hope to continue to live as I do. I hope for peace within you, me, our family, this place and the world. I hope you will always have love as I have. That’s all we really need. With love you will always find what you need. And if you can’t find it, go to a beach or sit in a canoe!”
The day was ending. The sun was setting. It was time to dock the canoe.
“It’s never enough time.” She said. I agreed.
When you really, really love something with all your heart, you can never get enough of it.
I promised Noonie we will comeback in August when the tips of the trees start to change colour. Oh, she loved that idea.
She was quiet on the way home. I’m certain she was thinking about the day, gathering her thoughts, reminiscing and bottling the experience.
I was so fulfilled.
The next day she called me, “Ok, soooo when we go back in August, I will make the eggie sandwiches and bring the towels. You bring the bug spray and the paddles. Ok?”
-Absolutely!
“One last thing. I feel like a kid today, nothing hurts me! I’m so fulfilled with joy. I need more of it. When in August, the first or second week? I want to put it into my agenda NOW.”
Jack Twist:
There ain't never enough time, never enough... Brokeback Mountain.
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
