Ya, ya, ya, I know…
“Sue, you got a typo in paragraph 4 in your current article, line 3.”
“Steve, I think you used the wrong punctuation, line 5 in the second paragraph, p.2.” “Suzette Coquette, you messed up the end statement. Not defining enough.”
Yup! It’s not perfect and it will never be perfect. As much as we try to create perfectly composed, punctuated, edited, excellent content articles, there will always be errors.
EMBRACE THE ERRORS OF LIFE!
I read each article over and over and over again. I read it out loud to my friend-editors and I give it to the King of Editing, but still those little bugs do appear. I’m totally fine with it.
Actually, I expect errors to exist, that way I’m not bothered by them. Too many errors might cause a stir in me, but a few little bugs – nothing really.
NOTHING IN LIFE IS PERFECT!
Imagine if you only focused on the perfection of life, you would miss all the bent, dented, left out, broken, and misspelled stuff. Actually, you would miss the individuality that makes imperfection perfect.
So, I know there are errors in everything I write. I expect it and that’s just me. I am the imperfect writer and I apologize for all of it. Can we move on?
The message and information of each article will still come in clear, I hope.
This is how I look at it.
You’re in a car and you’re driving along. Notice the correct usage of the word ‘you’re’, that’s a huge accomplishment right there. Suddenly, you drive over a pothole. Your car absorbs the bump, but you felt it hard in your neck and shoulders.
If this was me I would say, “Oh, sh*it! What did I drive over?” Then I would just roll along hoping it didn’t bust my tire. I would simply roll along until the next pothole or curb, which I hit often. My day would hopefully progress in a regular boring manner.
That’s exactly what a typo, punctuation error, spelling error, or a content mix up is. A bump in the reading road and you just go on.
DON’T FOCUS ON IT!
In every newspaper, magazine, document, article, paper, etc., there are errors. That’s life! Some writers make more errors than others…also known as me, Sue, Suzanne, Suz, Suzette, Susan, Suzie, STEVE!
If you love me, love me as I am. The Queen of Imperfection!
This is also an important learning opportunity. Imperfection should not hold you back from doing anything. I am a teacher and a writer who has serious challenges with spelling. This has never stopped me from writing, teaching and defending my Master of Arts thesis. I am sure my thesis is loaded with errors. If it does, it’s a perfect example of my imperfections and that’s just my landscape.
Can I try to do better? I do. I try harder each time. I really do, but those bugs just keep popping up.
I consider it a waste of time to focus on imperfections along with the strive for perfection. Too much pressure to get to the perfect, as nothing is perfect.
So, let’s eat the chocolate and just enjoy the fruits of life. All the nasty twists and turns, trials and tribulations will find you. So don’t bother looking for them – they are there, not their or there’re or they’re.
Freeing is what it feels like. Contentment and calming, with peaceful possibilities.
Ah…freedom to live a life of errors. I gave myself those freedoms years ago. I threw in that fabulous white towel!
What freedoms will you give yourself?
The freedom to eat chocolate at 2:00 a.m. The freedom to be non-productive. The freedom to live your best imperfect life. The freedom to accept that you are not perfect and that’s fricken wonderful. The ultimate freedom to be you, imperfectly you – bent nose Suzie-Q.
“But, Sue, it’s got to get better. How will you ever win the Pulitzer Prize if your writing has errors?”
I guess I won’t win that prize.
But, I did win a calculator in Grade 7 and that was one of the best days of my life. I will never forget that glorious day. Calculators were the most amazing new invention in the early 1970s. I loved turning it upside down and spelling words like BOO HOO (004 008), and ESSO OIL (710 0553) and my all-time favourite BOOBS (58008). The calculator was one of the greatest, most defining prizes I have ever won.
There are many more words you can write with an upside down calculator. Try it out. My excellent grade 7 teacher, Ms. McDonald, suggested I work on creating calculator words to help me learn how to spell better. This was also known as the years before spell checkers and computers. I think it did help me a bit.
JUST LET IT GO!
- Source: LyricFind
- Let It Go lyrics © Walt Disney Music Company
- Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez / Robert Lopez
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn away and slam the door
I don't care what they're going to say
Let the storm rage on
The cold never bothered me anyway
Enjoy this freeing song, Let It Go from the Disney movie Frozen.
HERE’S AN ANNOUNCEMENT!
I’m going to create my closing statement in a check list.
Check it off with me:
1. Imperfect Sue – Check!
2. Freedom to be totally imperfect – Check!
3. Articles with some errors – Check!
4. Working on creating articles with less errors – Check! Check!
5. Not losing sleep over it – Check!
6. Losing sleep because I ate chocolate at 2 a.m. – Check!
7. Loving the song, Let It Go – Check! Check!
8. Thanking my readers for appreciating my quirks – Check!
9. Big breath of relief, feeling so much better… Check and thanks.
10. Turn that calculator upside down and write Shells. 😊
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.