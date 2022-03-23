Survey of Canadian workers finds majority are thinking about a new job

A recent survey commissioned by Allstate Insurance Company of Canada suggests that many working Canadians may be taking stock of their current job and are considering a change. This comes despite a report in January from Statistics Canada that showed the unemployment rate in the country is near record lows.
According to a Léger survey commissioned by Allstate Canada, 55 per cent of working respondents in Canada indicated they had thought about looking for a new job in the last six months. Among them, 27 per cent said they thought about it a couple times per week, including 11 per cent who did so everyday. The 18-34-year-old group thought about looking for a new job during the six-month period significantly more (68 per cent).
When searching for a new job, beyond salary, Canadian workers who responded in the survey listed work-life balance (49 per cent), flexible work hours (37 per cent) and working from home (22 per cent) as the most important qualities.
“What the survey results show is that attracting and retaining qualified and talented employees is one of the biggest challenges organizations face nowadays. People’s outlook on life has shifted due to COVID-19, and employers must adapt to this new reality,” said Ryan Michel, President and CEO at Allstate Canada. “The majority of our staff were able to work remotely even before the pandemic. Providing flexibility in the workplace is key to helping ensure employees have access to the tools they need for mental and physical wellness.”
Michel also cited other important programs that have helped company employees, including meeting-free days, wellness days, summer hours, flexible work hours as well as a flat, lattice-style organizational structure that supports collaboration and provides developmental opportunities to help with career growth.
The Léger survey also found that the most important qualities Canadian workers look for from executive leadership at a potential employer are honest, open communications with employees (54 per cent), fair, impartial attitude with employees (40 per cent), employee performance recognition (37 per cent) and being supportive (36 per cent).
“At Allstate Canada, we believe our employees are our greatest strength, so we strive to create an environment for people to flourish,” said Michel. “Our environment is focused on wellness, collaboration, contribution, and growth. This applies to employees at all levels, from long-standing management positions to our entry-level roles.”
The survey was conducted by Léger from October 29, 2021 to November 1, 2021 among a representative sample of 1,554 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, who could speak English or French. Results were weighted by gender, age, mother tongue, region, education, and presence of children in the household to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population.
