Surjit Singh Flora: Trust in science, human perseverance, and spirit

COVID-19 has affected our lives, our economy and nearly every nook and cranny of the globe. More than 5 million COVD deaths are reported globally and increasing.
The 1918 flu outbreak fatality rates differed by category. Sadly, 100 years later, history repeated itself. Various treatments had little effect on the condition. COVID-19 still holds true a century later.
In 1918, death rates from influenza epidemics varied between different groups. Sad to say, 100 years later, this story repeated itself. Any specific therapy of the day had little impact on the disease. One hundred years later, it is still true for COVID-19.
Globally, the unanticipated toll in 2021 was huge: unprecedented numbers of people perished, were sick, relocated, lost employment as well as loved ones, and had their lives severely disrupted. Frontline medical, emergency food sector, underprivileged, and working parents were disproportionately affected. COVID-19 impoverished nearly 100 million people. Business, travel, education, food, and shopping have all been altered drastically. Due to technological advancement, some industries are able to maintain lower production levels.
While few people alive today remember the 1918 flu outbreak, we may still benefit from it. Handwashing, masks, and vaccinations are all common sense. Concerning immunizations, how many people remember smallpox and polio? Vaccines eradicated smallpox. Vaccination has eradicated polio except in two countries. Rotary International helped eradicate polio. It united political, professional, and popular will.
In our technologically evolved environment, many of us miss simple facts. The great Benjamin Franklin once stated, "In 1736, I lost my 4-year-old son to smallpox. I have always regretted not giving it to him by inoculation. My case demonstrates that the regret may be the same whether or not a kid dies. So, choose the safest."
Despite major breakthroughs in public health, it is often overlooked in the US and deemed insignificant globally.
One dreaded the "C-word" because of the multiples it brought. Growing up, I was taught to respect "Mother Nature" and "Father Time." Today, I'd say trust science and human tenacity and spirit. COVID has taught us that we cannot control many areas of life. The worst of the epidemic left me with only one thought: it could always be worse. Accepting and overcoming what I cannot alter is part of my nature. It's called maturity. It has elevated me personally. 'POWER.'
Today I honour my family, not simply because we share an ancestor. I value friends who have honest, sometimes disagreeable, conversations with me and engage in my life. I now value the time others spend with me more than the goods or praise they deliver. As we reach 2022, knowing things can't be much worse, I want to recall lessons learned. I want to appreciate my ability to make tiny adjustments that benefit others around me — providing my shoulders or offering words or actions.
Life is not tough; our choices make it so!
Our main worry in 2022 will be the terrible impacts of global climate change and the refusal to take vital actions to reverse the trend and rescue our planet. While pledges are made and broken, there is no comprehensive plan or global leadership on the catastrophic consequences of human-induced climate change. Unprecedented pollution, global warming, floods and droughts, forest fires, hurricanes, and tornadoes, increased respiratory diseases across all ages have been ignored by developed and emerging countries alike. Climate change will have tremendous impacts on everyone's lives.
Vaccines definitely produce antibodies and boost the immune system. People are worried about COVID's impact in 2022. "People's distrust in government," stated Bill Gates. CEOs in businesses such as health care, restaurants, and manufacturing believe the economic recovery is misguided. Maybe the stock market will fall.
While US President Joe Biden said, "We are experiencing the strongest economic recovery globally. Even after inflation, our economy is bigger, and our families have more money than they did before the pandemic."
We have to think positively and hope for a better future.
But let us build beautiful memories for future generations. So, I think!!! History reminds us. Let us shine as one nation.
Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton, Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.