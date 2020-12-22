Supermom In Training: Teaching children gratitude during the holidays

The holidays are an overwhelming time for everyone, especially kids - the influx of toys, visitors, and sweet treats can lead to a fussy, ungrateful kid. So here are a few ways of teaching children gratitude during the holidays.
Donate toys. There are a lot of needy kids out there, and children who don't receive tons and tons of toys around the holidays. Whereas your child likely has a few toys that he or she no longer uses and are worthy of some more love and use by another child. Talk to your kids about those who have less than them, and then work together choosing some toys you'd be willing to donate.
Collect for a cause. A lot of organizations are seeking out change or non-perishable food items. Add some items to your holiday or grocery lists, and go on a drive together as a family to drop it off at a local food bank, etc.
Write thank-you notes. I'm a big advocate of thank-yous, and I always try and get my son involved (even if it means colouring some pictures for them while I write out the card). After the holiday hooplah, sit down with your child and recount who got him or her what so they can really take a moment and consider the thoughtfulness of the present. Then make out a brief letter or notecard together.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
It is so important to teach children gratitude, during the holidays and every day. I too believe in the power of gratitude. Families with young children can start a gratitude habit by reading my newest children's book, BEFORE I SLEEP: I SAY THANK YOU, Pauline Books and Media, 2015. It offers a kid-friendly way to teach small children how to examine their consciences at the end of the day and teach them the importance of gratitude. At the end of the book it asks the children to say five things they are grateful for. Here's the book's trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qbf_KXG73HY And happy holidays to all!
