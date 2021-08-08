Sunday night Illumination of Samuel-De Champlain Bridge to mark the Closing of the Olympic Games

From sunset to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will light up in Canada's colours to mark the closing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
"Tonight, the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will sport the colours of the Canadian flag to celebrate the performances of our male and female athletes, and dedication of the entire Team Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” stated Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “With the country rallied behind them, our diverse and talented team of Olympians shined bright, truly representing the Canadian spirit on the international stage. Thank you for bringing the whole country to its feet. We are very proud of you all!"
After the special architectural illumination concludes at 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue & green illumination used during the birds' migratory period, which runs until November 20.
— Infrastructure Canada
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.