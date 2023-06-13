Summer in Festival City

Summer is undoubtedly the coolest season in Montreal, and we’re not talking about the temperature. With a jam-packed schedule of festivals celebrating comedy, music, the arts, sports, and more, there is literally something for everyone. Here is just part of the schedule.
Piknic Électronik Montreal
May 21 to Oct. 1 — Electronic music DJs from all over the world put on shows every Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival
May 29 to June 18 — More than 800 shows featuring fringe theatre, repertory, dance, music, drag performances, and more, many of which are free of charge.
Montreal Chamber Music Festival
June 4 to 18 — With 15 concerts over 15 days, the Montreal Chamber Music Festival is all about history, premiers, tributes, dance, the spoken word, those who are famous, and those who are on the cusp of fame.
Les FrancoFolies de Montreal
June 9 to 17 — The 34th edition is happening at the Quartier des spectacles, where there will be more than 100 free shows along with 30 concerts held in theatres.
Mural Festival
June 9 to 18 — This festival features large murals, musical shows, digital installations, and technology-centric exhibitions along the Main.
Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival
June 15 to 18 — Free and was made for race aficionados, tourists, and Montrealers alike to celebrate the biggest auto race in Canada, with live performances, driver appearances, autograph sessions, and more.
Festival Sur Le Canal
June 16 to 18 — Showcasing some of the top names in Montréal folk, roots, and bluegrass music, as well as local food and products.
Kizo Fest Montreal
June 22 to 27 — Now in its fourth year, it features international music artists, DJs, and the best national dance instructors in styles of dancing like Kizomba, Urbankiz, Tarraxinha, and Afrohouse, amongst others.
Festival International de Jazz
June 28 to July 8 — The biggest jazz festival on the planet is back for its 43rd edition with more than 300 concerts by a slew of internationally renowned artists.
Mtl en Arts
June 28 to July 2 — Mtl en Arts welcomes more than 160 artists from different disciplines every year. Many of them sell their art, while others offer the public a series of multidisciplinary and interactive performances.
L'International des Feux Loto-Québec
June 29 to Aug. 10 — During this 37th edition, eight companies will compete in this spectacular fireworks competition every weekend. It wraps up August 10 with a tribute to the band Metallica.
Tohu – Montreal Completement Cirque
July 6 to 16 — A hybrid edition combining digital production as well as indoor and outdoor shows, this 11-day festival showcases the circus arts with colourful, high-flying performances.
Festival International Nuits d’Afrique
July 11 to 23 — The 37th edition will feature 13 days of indoor programming and six days of free outdoor programming in the Quartier des spectacles in Montreal with more than 700 artists.
Zoofest
July 13 to 29 — Offering an eclectic mix of dance, theatre, burlesque, improv, comedy, and music, this comedy after-party has become a launching pad for many new artists.
Montreal Comiccon
July 14 to 16 — A pop-culture fan convention that showcases sci-fi, horror, anime, video games, tabletop games, and comic books with many celebs attending.
Just For Laughs Montreal
July 14 to 29, indoor shows, July 20 to 29, outdoor shows — Every year, our city gives the stage to some of the funniest people in comedy. This year is no exception, with hundreds of shows featuring well-known names like Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, Eddie Izzard, and Jonathan Van Ness.
Fantasia International Film Festival
July 20 to Aug. 9 — Fantasia is celebrating its 27th edition with a large and varied program of screenings, workshops, and launch events.
Montreal Pride
August 3 to 13 — Celebrate inclusion and diversity at this 11-day event that showcases a wide range of music and arts in the heart of the city.
Osheaga
Aug. 4 to 6 —This year, this music festival will have six stages featuring musicians such as Rüfüs du Sol, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.
National Bank Open
Aug. 4 to 13 — Presented by Rogers, this is more than just a tennis tournament with a rich tradition, it's also a marquee event on the Montreal and Toronto summer calendar.
Italfest MTL
Aug. 4 to 20 — Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Italians and those who love them can celebrate with the community and honour its people, passions, culture, and traditions.
Montreal First Peoples Festival
Aug. 8 to 17 — This multifaceted festival honours the ancient cultural roots that are still alive and still significant on the ancestral territory where they flourish.
Ile Soniq
Aug. 12 to 13 — Considered the summer’s biggest dance party, Ile Soniq will showcase top talent like Deadmau5, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, and more.
Lasso Montreal
Aug. 18 to 19 — One of the newer festivals on the Montreal scene, Lasso is a country music festival with big names performing like Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and Jake Owen, to name a few.
Mutek
Aug. 22 to 27 — Mutek is six days and nights of electronic music and digital creativity at it best. This is the 24th edition.
Festival of Fashion and Design in Montreal
Aug. 25 to 28 — This event celebrates creativity and culture and provides an inside look at the world of fashion and design through a diversified program of activities.
