Summer camps have fun and safety in store

This is the second year that camps are planning their programming around COVID protocols, and despite having to keep groups small and ensuring other important safety measures, Montreal day camps have loads of fun, engaging activities planned to keep kids and teens busy all summer long.
Most camps are taking extra precautions when it comes to designing the day programing. For example, many of the camps that used to have in-dining options have altered their setup, so campers have to bring their own lunches and snacks. And things like field trips have been cancelled as well. However, they’ve made up for it with a creative schedule of activities that can be done on their own turf.
Other safety measures are being enforced as well. For example, Concordia’s day camps have set up separate water stations, washrooms, and hand-washing stations for each of their groups, with assigned classrooms that have mechanical ventilation and normally accommodate 120 students but will instead be used for 18. Masks will also be provided.
Here’s a brief summary of some of the offerings of Montreal and West Island day camps:
Concordia University is offering two multi-activity camps as well as a hockey camp. The activity-based camps — which will include soccer, volleyball, basketball, theatre, arts and crafts, dance, and martial arts — will be held both downtown and at the Loyola campuses. The hockey camp, where campers improve their skills with members of the Stingers hockey teams, will take place at Loyola. Spots are filling up quickly, especially for the multi-activity camp at the Loyola campus, but there is still some availability.
The Segal Centre is offering many small group, in-person camps this summer for kids aged 7-17 starting the week of June 28. Their goal is to spend as much time as possible outdoors, with one- or two-week programming where the campers will work with Segal Centre instructors and create performing arts experiences.
YCC (The Harry Bronfman Y Country Camp) will be offering a full range of activities at their location in the Laurentians. This summer camp provides versatile programming including sports, arts, music, outdoor cooking, and more, all in a Jewish ambiance. Because of the small group sizes (they usually have 20 per group but cut those in half), spots are filling up quickly and there are very limited places left.
Collège Sainte-Anne offers young people ages four to 12 its bilingual camp, which is as entertaining as it is educational. Camp Sainte-Anne is located along the shores of the Lachine Canal, making it the perfect setting for many outdoor activities like water sports. Campers also have access to creative spaces, a music room, a dance studio, laboratories, a climbing wall, a synthetic mini-train, gyms, and a swimming pool.
Pedalheads is offering unique programming for summer campers with two programs. One is a learn-to-ride summer bike camps for kids ages 2-12 – it takes them from training wheels to a two-wheeler. The second option is a trail-riding camp where kids aged 4 and older, who are already riding two-wheelers, go riding on various surfaces and develop their skills. It’s a great option for kids who are looking for more riding space and a bit more adventure.
SportLife has a jam-packed slate of cool sports on its schedule for both of their day camps (one is in the city and one is in the West Island). Designed for ages 5-15, campers will take part in a myriad of sports, from soccer and ball hockey to ice hockey, flag football, and baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.