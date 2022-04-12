It’s officially sugar shack season in Quebec, which can only mean one thing: lots and lots of maple syrup. A longstanding tradition in the province, Quebec produces almost three-quarters of the maple syrup in the entire world, and people love to gather to celebrate the annual crop by indulging in local foods, enjoying music, and taking part in family activities like horse-drawn rides through the woods.
The pandemic put a strain on the industry for the past two years, restricting the sugar shacks’ abilities to serve patrons in their dining rooms. While many maple syrup producers got creative and began offering takeout boxes of their sweet treats and meals, it still put pressure on these locally owned farms. However, sugar shacks are back to offering in-person dining and fun family experiences this spring, and locals as well as out-of-towners can’t get enough of the Quebec maple syrup experience.
“We’re having a great sugar season and a super year, and we’ll be going until after Easter,” said Pierre Faucher, owner of Rigaud’s Sucrerie de la Montagne, which he runs with his son, Stefan. “But I have to say, it’s not back to normal. We are allowed to serve people in person, but I only have a third of the staff. So, instead of serving 1,800 people a day on weekends, we’re serving 700. And we have to work twice as hard. We start at five in the morning just to start preparing the food.”
While attending sugar shacks was on a decline in the past two seasons, demand for maple syrup was not. According to Statistics Canada, total production of maple syrup in Quebec in 2021 was 10 million gallons, and global demand for Canadian maple syrup continues to grow. Producers exported 1.3 million gallons more during the first three quarters of 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, resulting in a 21.4 per cent increase. And, in 2021, the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers even had to access its reserves to meet the immense export demands.
In the meantime, sugar shacks like the one Faucher owns are happy to be producing as well as sharing their liquid gold with the families and friends who are turning out in droves this year.
“People sure did miss it, and everybody is coming back,” he said. “Turning water into syrup is magic. It’s like a ceremony, from the sights to the way it smells. And as people come here, I love it because we are greeting each other like long-lost friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.