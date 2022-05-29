Study unveils impact that exercise has on brain health

A new study of 1,510 Canadians unveiled the impact that exercise has on people’s wellbeing and brain health as well as a disconnect between people’s healthy intentions and their actual participation in exercise.
The Bike for Brain Health by Baycrest, an academic health sciences centre for geriatric care in the Queen City, revealed that 93 per cent of Canadians of all ages believe exercise plays a significant role in their emotional state, mental clarity, and wellbeing. A full 87 per cent understand that physical exercise is one of the best ways to maintain cognitive abilities and delay the onset of dementia. Finally, 92 per cent of Canadians express willingness to be more physically active if it means preventing cognitive decline.
However, despite people’s knowledge of the strong connection between exercise and brain health, there is drop off in converting that sentiment into action. Specifically, only 61 per cent engage in exercise for the purpose of maintaining brain health. Only 33 per cent have increased their level of exercise since the start of the pandemic. And younger Canadians are considerably more likely than older adults to have increased their physical activity over the past two years — 39 per cent vs 29 per cent.
“These numbers are encouraging, especially for younger Canadians,” says Josh Cooper, President and CEO, Baycrest Foundation. “While people may think brain health is a tomorrow problem, part of what we do at Baycrest is to encourage all generations to get a head start, especially through being active.”
Finally, the survey found that 46 per cent say cycling outdoors helps them sharpen their focus, find perspective, and enjoy their city, especially during the pandemic.
— A. Bonaparte
