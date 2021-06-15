Things this summer are slowly returning to normal but travelling is still a bit spotty, especially with the US border remaining closed. But there’s still lots to see and explore, right here on home turf. Whether you’re looking for some R&R or for a thrill or two, you want to be spoiled or you want a true adventure, there’s a reason people love coming to visit Montreal: because our city is amazing! You should see for yourself.
La Ronde
From exciting roller coasters to rides for the kids, La Ronde has something for everyone, and this summer is no exception. There are lots of games, dining options, and more than 40 rides to try out. They are offering one-day tickets or season passes — which pay for themselves after two visits — however you must book ahead of time, as they have reduced their daily capacity numbers to adhere to health restrictions.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
There is always lots to do at Parc Jean-Drapeau. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a 4,361-metre long car-racing track which has played host to the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada since 1978, and it’s available for biking, rollerblading and more. Spend an afternoon at Jean-Doré Beach, rent a Segway and go on a tour, or try out a hoverboard. Watch the diverse types of birds at the Parc by meandering along the many walking paths on Notre-Dame and Sainte-Hélène islands. Everyone in the whole family will enjoy exploring here.
The Old Port
You can find everything you’d want in a great vacation right at the water’s edge. Take a stroll along the riverside, book a river cruise or high-adrenaline rodeo-style speedboating, rent jet skis or paddle boats, go ziplining or book time at the aerial courses, take a spin on the observation wheel, book some treatments at the spa, or lounge at Clock Tower Beach, which opens June 19. All of these activities are within walking distance of each other. Some require advanced booking.
Espace pour la vie
The Biodôme, the Botanical Gardens, and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan are open every day, and each of these must-visit locations have different activities planned all summer long. At the recently renovated Biodôme you can see their wall of ice, living wall, and massive mezzanine hovering over the various ecosystems that are featured there. Check out some “odd plants,” walk around the picturesque cultural gardens, and before you go, be sure to check out the “bloom of the week” at the Botanical Gardens. Or visit the “Origins” exhibit at the planetarium. There’s tons to discover at Espace pour la vie! Purchasing fixed-time tickets online is highly recommended.
The Ecomuseum
The Ecomuseum is the only outdoor zoo on the island, and it is dedicated to showcasing Québec’s wildlife in a natural setting, where every detail is considered to ensure the well-being of the animals in their care. Not only are there lovely indigenous animals to see and observe, but the facility is also dedicated to many conservation efforts that are explained throughout the site. Because of COVID, booking your visit ahead of time is mandatory, but there are lots of spots available this summer for you and your family to see some of the province’s most beautiful animals.
MMFA
There’s no shortage of must-see exhibitions at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts this summer, one of the most-visited museums in the city. The main exhibit, Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures, is currently being showcased, plus there is their extensive Quebec and Canadian art collection as well as two galleries showcasing a selection of contemporary art collection. There are also workshops and art classes that are being held throughout the summer months.
Laval Nature Centre
Amongst the amazing walking trails where nature abounds, you’ll discover lots going on at the Laval Nature Centre. You can rent a canoe, kayak, double kayak, pedal boat, or rabaska on Big Lake, or visit one of their interactive play modules, one of which has flashing LED craters. There is an astronomical observatory, a skateboard park, petanque and American shuffleboards, and so much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.