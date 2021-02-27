Spring break in the white zone

A large number of Quebec families will soon be on leave for spring break and the province’s ski industry is eager to invites them to take part in, if not discover, board sports — skiing, snowboarding and the like. Spring break is a great opportunity to take advantage of the joys of winter and the many activities offered at Quebec’s many ski resorts that are ready to welcome families in complete safety, while respecting sanitary measures brought on by COVID.
“Winter is at its peak and now is the time to enjoy it,” stated Josée Cusson, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Association des stations de ski du Québec (ASSQ). “With the snowfall of the last few weeks, ski resorts are able to offer exceptional snow conditions. Due to capacity management and the expected high traffic, the best advice, in order not to be disappointed, is to book your ticket as soon as possible.”
If you want to get started with your family, ski schools are back in operation to offer lessons with up to a maximum of 8 participants per group. In addition to skiing and snowboarding, resorts are offering several other outdoor activities such as sledding, snowshoeing, alpine hiking, tube sliding or even winter biking.
Check ski resort websites to find the right activity for each member of the family.
More than ever, the health measures already in place must be strictly observed. Moreover, the ASSQ invites skiers and snowboarders to watch the video Ski well, be well before their visit, in order to be well informed and fully enjoy their activity.
Sanitary measures to be observed in the red zone1
- Wearing a face covering inside the chalets, in queues and on board the ski lifts.
- Hand washing.
- Distance of 2 meters.
- Ski lift boarding: family bubble or 50 per cent of capacity.
- Chalet open as refuge and sanitary facilities only.
- Curfew from 8 p.m. (evening skiing closes from 7:30 p.m.).
- Interregional travel not recommended, but free skiing is permitted.
