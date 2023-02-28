Spring break at Espace pour la vie

This spring break, Espace pour la vie invites everyone to get better acquainted with wildlife, insects, flora, space and the environment in fun and original ways. Between the interstellar voyage Quest for New Skies at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, the Garden of Oddness at the Jardin botanique, the immersive ecosystems of the Biodôme, the theatrical conference Survie du vivant at the Biosphère and the teeming Grand Vivarium at the new Insectarium, there’s plenty to spark everyone’s interest.
At the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
Quest for New Skies
October 28, 3034: With humankind at its zenith, you are part of a crew that’s left Earth to explore various planets with different characteristics. Your mission: to choose a new one to call home.
In this immersive, participatory show, you’ll learn about worlds presented by your cosmic guide. Then you’ll be asked to choose — by voting with your hands or feet —which ones you want to visit. But are they habitable? Threatening? Or maybe utopias? Your choices will determine how your journey ends.
- For children 9 to 12
- Length: 40 min.
At the Jardin botanique
Garden of Oddness
Are you familiar with our Garden of Oddness? That’s the nickname given to a mysterious greenhouse located in the Jardin botanique. Rumour has it that it houses a top-secret laboratory where scientists are studying some very strange plants. What could they be up to? What botanical secrets have they uncovered? Visit and find out.
Also on the program are two workshops on carnivorous plants. Capture your Prey invites children ages 8 and up to make their own insect traps and then put their inventions to the test (30 minutes). Carnivores in Action challenges children 4 to 8 with Olympics-style games.
- Until April 30
- Length: 20 min.
At the Biodôme
Expédition Biodôme: A multi-ecosystem treasure hunt through our ecosystems
Take part in a thrilling treasure hunt by finding and identifying various species in the Biodôme’s ecosystems. Using your expedition log, find and inventory the immense biodiversity of our continent’s fauna and flora.
- Until March 19
At the Biosphère
Survie du vivant
Did you know that there’s a plant-based internet in the forest and that a mushroom is behind it? This theatrical presentation explores and celebrates the interdependence of living things in a novel way. Produced by Théâtre Le Clou.
- Biologist and speaker: Julie Drouin
- March 2 to 5
- Length: 60 to 75 min.
- For teens
At the Insectarium
A Special Encounter
Our Grand Vivarium is the ideal place to get to know an insect or other unique arthropod. Want to become more comfortable around these little critters? A nature interpreter will be there to help. Come make a new insect friend, and gain a whole new perspective.
- Every day
- Length: 20 min.
- For everyone
Find out all about our programming and museums at espacepourlavie.ca/en
— Espace pour la vie
— AB
