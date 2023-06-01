There’s so much to do at the Zoo de Granby this summer, from afternoon fun with animals and water play to sleeping under the stars in brand-new cabins. From sunup till sundown, the Zoo the Granby is alive with fun and adventure, and even some learning too.
If you’re looking to spend the day at Granby, tour the many areas of animals that are grouped together by continent. There are more than 1300 animals to observe, including 25% of which are endangered species. Move around Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America, and get up-close-and-personal with some of the world’s most spectacular species. Plus, you’ll get to understand why it’s so important to protect these majestic animals. Check the Zoo the Granby’s schedule online for a wide range of on-site activities and events taking place daily, including presentations by animal care teams during feeding times.
Get your adrenaline pumping at the Amusement Park of the Zoo the Granby. There are more than ten fun rides for kids of all ages, such as bumper cars, a carousel, a Ferris wheel, small motorbikes, small helicopters, and much more. It’s a great place to blow off some steam. There’s also the Kimbunga dugout, the Python Panic rollercoaster, and games of skill.
Bring your own food and set up for lunch in one of the many designated picnic areas. Or grab a bite to eat at Le Marché, the on-site food court where you’ll find something for everyone: pizza, rotisserie, sandwiches, salads, and pasta. There are five counters of delicious options that will take your taste buds on a trip around the world. They even offer online ordering that you can simply do the day of your visit.
Make sure you leave time to cool off at the Amazoo Waterpark, where beaches, sand, and palm trees await. Splash around in one of four pools, relax in the lazy river, face the wave pool head on, or race down one of the waterslides.
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind overnight experience, consider spending the night at the Zoo de Granby. You’ll get to discover all their nocturnal fauna with a guided tour and then cozy up and sleep in one of their all-new mini-cabins. It’s a memorable experience you won’t soon forget.
The Zoo de Granby is located at 525, rue St-Hubert in Granby. For more information call (450) 372-9113 or visit their website zoodegranby.com.
