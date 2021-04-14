When COVID moved in last March 2020, followed by the first lockdown in April, many small businesses were forced to close and business owners were unsure of what was to come. For some leisure-based companies like bookstores, pool companies and hobby shops, sales came to a sudden halt and then unexpectedly picked up exponentially.
“Last year in March business was very poor because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Alain Gravel, director of marketing and publicity at Trevi. “When everything closed, we didn’t have a transactional website, but people needed things like chemicals to open their pools, so we built one where we also could also give quotes virtually. When essential services opened in April and we were considered essential, we had lineups at all the stores. Our numbers were almost double and have been like that all year long, even last October, November, and December.”
Irving Fransblow, owner of Bonder Bookstore, also said the pandemic gave them the push they needed to ramp up e-commerce on their website. “We find people are using our website to see what we have in stock, and if it’s worth their while to come to the store, they will. They’ll tell me it’s their first time in the store and they came out because they saw what they wanted on the website.”
Because people are spending so much more time at home without the options of seeking outside entertainment, hobby shops have seen an upswing in business as well. “We find people are buying more because they have nothing to do,” said Peter Grant, owner of Ted’s Hobby Shop. He’s seen increased interest in plastic model kits, puzzles, and paint-by-number. “They can’t go to a restaurant or a bar, and my heart goes out to the people who operate these places. If I was in that situation, I wouldn’t be able to survive. But we sell lots of stuff for people to do at home on their own, so we’re doing okay.”
Although the pandemic has ushered in new opportunities to explore or expand upon certain hobbies, it has also changed consumers’ shopping habits. For example, Fransblow said more people are coming to him to buy books because they want to shop locally.
“We’re finding we’re getting a lot of people who don’t want to buy from big places like Amazon and want to support the local bookstore,” he explained. “We really concentrate on customer service, whether someone buys one or 25 books. I can’t compete with Amazon, but I was having books shipped to my house when we were closed, and I would put them in my car and drop them off myself. Customer service is always the most important thing. Even though they won’t order and have their book the next morning, they’re more understanding and would rather wait a few days than support Amazon.”
Gravel said that his main selling point (that it’s worth it to spend money on your outdoor spaces) is proving itself on its own.
“I’ve been trying to tell my customers for years that if they invest in their backyard, they’ll be happy they did, and now it’s naturally happening,” he said. “When you go away with your family for a week’s vacation, it costs several thousand dollars, but you can invest that $5,000-6,000 in your own backyard and enjoy it for 12-15 years. This was always something I would try and say to customers, and now, they understand.”
