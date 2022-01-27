Sledding and tobogganing straight into the trauma centre

For the second pandemic winter season in a row, the Montreal Children’s Hospital Trauma Centre is reporting an elevated number of children and teens injured while enjoying a pair of winter sports that have seen a now-expected uptick in popularity —sledding and tobogganing.
At this point last winter, somewhere around 100 children and teens had already come through the hospital’s doors. This year, as of January 16, the hospital had already dealt with half that number — many with serious injuries.
Because the pandemic has limited the number of activities that kids have always flocked towards, like team sports and other supervised games, alternate forms of fun have been on the rise and sliding down the closest hill hell bent on a piece of slippery plastic has been one of them. But not all hills are meant for sliding. Solid objects scattered along the path, or firmly implanted at the bottom — like poles, fences, and benches — can cause serious damage. These include traumatic brain injuries, limb fractures, abdominal and pelvic injuries, eye lacerations, and more than a few teeth being knocked out.
“Because of the limited options for physical activity, tobogganing and sledding have become more popular but, unfortunately, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of traumatic injuries compared to previous years,” stated Debbie Friedman, Trauma Director at the MCH.
Because of last year’s unforeseen spike, and the hospital’s timely alert, many municipalities took quick and positive action to improve the safety of their hills by informing their constituents, removing obstacles, creating sliding lanes, or providing supervision. “By working together, parents, children, teens and local municipalities can reduce the number of injuries by following these safety tips,” stated Liane Fransblow, the Trauma Centre’s Injury Prevention Coordinator.
For anyone who will be going tobogganing, the Trauma Centre offers the following safety tips:
- Make sure there are no obstacles on the hill, such as park benches, trees, bicycle racks, bales of hay (which easily freeze), wooden boards, metal fences or other park equipment.
- It is important to use hills specifically designated for sledding.
- Always check the conditions of the hill; avoid icy conditions.
- Ideally the bottom of the run should have enough flat, open space so the toboggan comes to a stop by itself.
- Never slide into the street.
- A helmet (ski or hockey type) is highly recommended. High-speed impacts can result in serious traumatic brain injuries.
- Use more traditional sleds and toboggans, which allow for better control.
- Young children should always be supervised.
- Avoid hills that exceed a child’s skill level. Ensure that younger children toboggan on hills with a gentle slope.
- Do not pile too many people on a toboggan. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.
- Always sit facing forward, never stand or lie head-first.
- If you lose control, roll-off sideways and do not try to stop the toboggan or sled using your hands or feet.
- Get out of the way at the bottom of the hill to avoid being hit by oncoming sliders.
- Toboggan during daylight. Many injuries occur during the late afternoon or early evening.
- Municipalities are encouraged to monitor the condition of the hill and should not hesitate to close hills when the conditions are dangerous.
While the team at the MCH is eager to share its concerns about the rise in the number of injuries and pass on advice on how to prevent them, it is by no means telling people to stay away from sledding — let alone ban the activity.
“That's really not the message,” said Fransblow. “We really want people to be active, but just make sure that they think about the environment where they are being active so that they can avoid the injury.”
