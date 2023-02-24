Sharing Circle: A weekend celebration of Indigenous culture at the Segal Centre Feb. 25-26

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is hosting a weekend-long celebration of Indigenous culture with a mix of free and ticketed events. Sharing Circle, Co-curated by Barbara Diabo and Victoria May, will offer patrons a look at a variety of Indigenous arts including performances, visual, cinema and even culinary arts, introducing elements of Indigenous Modernism highlighting work outside of what is considered traditional.
The weekend features performances by traditional dancers, modern dancer Keenan Simik Komaksiutiksak, indie-rock and folk singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer, visual art by MC Snow and Leilani Shaw, music by DJ Pøptrt, a reading of Jimmy Blais’ play Feather Gardens, and screenings of short films in partnership with Wapikoni Mobile. There will also be a Jewish-Indigenous food tasting provided by Chef Swaneige and Zera Café. To top it off, there will be a small pop-up market of Indigenous artisans selling their crafts in the Lobby throughout.
The weekend will start off on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. with a free vernissage of visual art by MC Snow and Leilani Shaw, with beats by DJ Pøptrt. This exhibition will be on display in the Segal Centre ArtLounge until April 2.
During the vernissage, a selection of short films curated by Wapikoni Mobile will be on display in the CinemaSpace, with a repeat screening on Sunday at 12:30, followed by a Q&A moderated by a Wapikoni Ambassdor.
The headlining event of the weekend is a three-act dance and music showcase featuring traditional dancers, contemporary dancer Keenan Simik Komaksiutiksak, and acclaimed “Inuindie” singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer. This voyage through time offers a glimpse at traditional powwow dances and explores Indigenous Modernism and what the future of Indigenous Art may look like.
And there is no better way to learn about another culture than through their food and how it is served. On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m., Chef Swaneige and Zera Café will create a tasting menu of canapés and hors d’oeuvres that builds a bridge between two cultures, Indigenous and Jewish, highlighting the best that each community has to offer. Spaces for this event are limited.
Closing off this weekend festival on Sunday at 3 p.m. is a play reading of Feather Gardens by Jimmy Blais. The play — which premiered in 2022 at Hudson Village Theatre, who also commissioned the piece — tells the story of a Hudson resident who uncovers what he believes is a valuable piece of Indigenous history in his backyard and tries to get it appraises by a strong-willed pair in Kanesatake. The reading will be followed by a Q&A.
Full Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 25
5 - 10 p.m. — Craft Market — Lobby
5 – 7 p.m. — MC Snow and Leilani Shaw Vernissage feat. DJ Pøptrt (Free) — ArtLounge
5 - 7 p.m. — Wapikoni Short Films Screening (Free) — CinemaSpace
8 - 9:15 p.m. — Performance Showcase — Studio
Sunday, Feb. 26
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Craft Market — Lobby
11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. — Performance Showcase — Studio
12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Wapikoni Short Films Screening (Free) — CinemaSpace
1:30 - 2:30 p.m. — "Around the Kitchen Table" Tasting, — ArtLounge
3: - 4:15 p.m. — Feather Gardens play reading — Studio
TICKETS
Buy individual tickets or save 20% with a weekend pass! All prices include tax.
- Performance Showcase: $20/Regular $15/Indigenous & Student $18/Subscriber
- Feather Gardens Play Reading: $15/Regular $10/Indigenous & Student $13.50/Subscriber
- Around the Kitchen Table Tasting: $20/Regular $15/Indigenous & Student $18/Subscriber
- Weekend Pass – See it all for 20% off! (Available by phone only) $44/Regular $32/Indigenous & Student $39.60/Subscriber
The Segal Centre is located at 5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine. For tickets and information, call 514-739-7944 or visit www.segalcentre.org
— The Segal Centre for Performing Arts
— AB
