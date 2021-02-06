For many seniors and their families, living in these unprecedented times can be quite challenging and worrisome. For this reason, Chartwell has developed a series of seminars called "Aging & Caregiving During COVID-19". These presentations are free of charge and feature knowledgeable presenters discussing a variety of topics.
To get your questions answered you can register online at www.chartwell.com/virtualspeakerseries
The first presentation, Caregiving During a Pandemic: The Impact on Families Guest speaker, took place on February 4 and featured Dr. Amy D’Aprix, a Gerontological Social Worker. The upcoming topics and dates are as follows:
Thursday, Feb. 11 from 2-3 pm.
Comparing the Health Benefits of Retirement Living & Aging at Home.
Are you hesitant to move into a retirement residence because of the perceived risk of congregate living during the pandemic? The experts discuss:
- How living alone during the pandemic, especially during the long winter months, may be affecting your health and wellbeing
- Whether a community-based lifestyle is worth pursuing now to overcome the challenges you or a loved one are facing in your current living situation
Thursday, Feb. 18 from 11 am – 12 noon.
Navigating Your Care & Support Options
Through the pandemic, you may have realized that you or a loved one would benefit from more daily assistance to live well and with the right support in place, such as personal care services, 24-7 support and regular socialization. Chartwell care experts discuss the different support options available in your province—from homecare to retirement living and long term care — helping you navigate which lifestyle option may be the best fit for you and your family.
Thursday, Feb. 25 from 2-3 Ppm
Affording Retirement Living
Guest speaker: Kelley Keehn, Financial Educator, Author & Media Personality.
Do you believe retirement living may benefit you or a loved one, but you aren't sure if you can afford the lifestyle? Canadian financial educator and media personality Kelley Keehn answers common financial questions seniors and their families have about:
- Retirement living to help you understand your options
- Exploring financial and investment strategies
- Government subsidies
- The myth that living at home is free
