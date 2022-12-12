Santa’s little helpers: Elves Filling Shelves helps needy families enjoy the holiday season

What began as a lesson in gratitude for Kristy Westlake’s family in Pierrefonds has become a full-grown non-profit charity called Elves Filling Shelves, and it lives up to its name. Westlake and her family have become actual elves: they match up needy families in their community with donor families, who receive a list of requests from those who are less fortunate ranging from food, clothing and kitchen essentials to toys for gifts, and more. They also accept donations of individual items. There’s a shopping list on their Facebook page.
Westlake even found a storage space this year to house all the donations she receives. "This is year four and we’ve grown so much that we had to find space in order to meet the needs," she explained. "The owner and manager of the Pointe Claire Plaza has generously donated empty space in the mall for us to run our organization out of this year."
Several years ago, Westlake felt her children, like many, were getting so much for the holidays and she wanted to find a way to give back as a family. They snuck to the parking lot of the Montreal Children’s Hospital one Christmas Eve and “candy cane bombed” the cars, leaving candy canes and notes of well wishes on all the vehicles in the parking lot. The following year, they baked for local firefighters and police departments. Then, as the kids got older (they are now 10 and 13), they decided to try something new.
Westlake’s job as a teacher allowed her to find local families who needed help over the holidays with household necessities as well as gifts, and they decided to “sponsor them” by requesting lists of what they needed and fulfilling them. Since then, word has spread like wildfire, and this year they’ll assist more than 60 families.
Despite the long hours and constant coordinating, Westlake still sees the magic of the holidays in the hard work that they do. “We were lucky to have a private high school take on four of our families, and the kids came by the headquarters on a school bus to personally drop off their efforts,” Westlake said. “I was standing behind a student as they walked into headquarters, he looked around eyes wide and mouth open, and exclaimed, ‘This is exactly what I always imagine Santa’s workshop to look like.’ I had tears in my eyes and goosebumps everywhere.
“This is why we do what we do. It’s not only to help those families make sure they can have some holiday magic, but to also bring the magic to those who give. This is the true meaning of Christmas for me.”
She added, "We still have time to help more families, but we need more help."
To help, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/elvesfillingshelves/ or email elvesfillingshelves@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.