Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal opening its doors

Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal its opened its doors to pilgrims and visitors today oi Friday March 26. This reopening will make it possible to accommodate up to 250 people, depending on the location of the Mass. Believers will be able to reconnect with the celebrations of Holy Week beginning with Palm Sunday.
"The Basilica and the Crypt Church have felt empty for months; we are deeply pleased that these places of prayer can once again be enlivened by the fervor of the faithful," said Father Michael DeLaney, CSC, rector.
The Religious of the Congregation of Holy Cross added that the Feast of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus, will have a special meaning with the resumption of Masses experienced in assembly.
The Oratory will do everything possible to rigorously observe the public health rules in force to protect the life and health of all, especially the most vulnerable. Measures of distancing and the wearing of the procedural mask will be mandatory at all times.
The rector assures that they will always be warmly and safely welcomed by the sanctuary staff and volunteers — albeit socially distant.
— Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal
— AB
