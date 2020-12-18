Rogers 5G network reaches over 10 cities and towns in Quebec

Rogers Communications announced on December 16 that it is expanding its 5G service to now reach residents and businesses in five more communities across Quebec. From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G network now reaches these 11 communities across the province:
Boisbriand, Candiac, Gatineau, Joliette, Laval, Montréal, Québec City, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières.
Rogers 5G network will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across the country by the end of the week, offering 10x more coverage in Canada than any other carrier. Now customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.
“We are proud to bring 5G to five more cities and towns across Quebec,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. "This next generation technology is a vital investment that will connect our communities and drive productivity, innovation and our province’s economy forward. 5G will enable the digitalization of entire industries and will ensure the future prosperity of our province and country."
Rogers also announced that it is starting to roll out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving Rogers 5G network.
Expected to introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.
In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264. Along with economic benefits, 5G technologies will offer social benefits as well. For example, 5G technologies will enable carbon abatement from most industry verticals – in fact, mobile technologies have the potential to address 23% of Canada’s total 2030 emission reduction target by 2025.
