JDRF, formally known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the first successful injection of insulin by launching the $100M Campaign to Accelerate, which hopes to accelerate the research being done on type 1 diabetes to help find a cure.
JDRF Canada is the largest charitable funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in the country, and as part of their new campaign, five brave Canadians impacted by T1D are living atop a 40-foot flagpole in cities across the country to help raise funds.
Leanne Souquet, who lives in Candiac on Montreal’s south shore, was diagnosed with T1D at 21 and has an 18-year-old daughter who also has type 1 diabetes. She is sitting for 100 hours on top of a flagpole in the Rio Tinto Indoor Courtyard this week to help raise money and awareness about this disease. She started April 4 at 11 a.m. and will be coming down on Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m. She's camping on a 7-by-7-foot platform 40 feet up in the air and only has a sleeping bag, a mat, and a toilet. Food is brought up on a lift. She also has a safety harness throughout the sit-in. Other flagpole sit-ins are taking place in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary.
She said that while people in Canada are aware of what diabetes is, many people may not realize just how much it impacts the daily lives of those who have T1D.
“Diabetes hasn’t necessarily prevented me from accomplishing any goals, and when my daughter was diagnosed, we told her it wouldn’t stop her from doing anything in her life,” Souquet said. “It doesn’t prevent you from going on with your day-to-day life, but it complicates things so much. Most diabetics are so used to doing their thing that from the outside looking in, it might not look that difficult. But it’s a constant balancing act of energy out and energy in, managing stress levels, exercise, and more, and it’s difficult because there’s no clear recipe of what you need to do. It’s extremely difficult to manage.”
A big reason that Souquet and the other flagpole volunteers wanted to get involved was because they want to help the younger generation who is getting a T1D diagnosis.
“This affects people of all ages, but for kids, it’s really difficult news to hear,” she explained. “All of this is to raise awareness about the cause and the need for research to find a cure. Insulin was an amazing discovery, but it’s a treatment, and we still need a cure.”
There are currently 300,000 Canadians who are living with type 1 diabetes in Canada and three million affected by both types of diabetes. This campaign is JDRF’s biggest fundraiser to date, and it has garnered tremendous support. For example, the Temerty Foundation recently announced that it will match all monetary gifts up to $10 million.
“Type 1 diabetes is one of the chronic diseases that we are closest to finding a cure,” Souquet added. “There are different technologies and trials that are underway, and we just feel like we need a little push to get us to the next level and get ourselves a cure.”
To make a donation, visit jdrf.ca
