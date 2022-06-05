Restaurant chain using upcycled plastic straws as canvas for Canadian art series

A certain global fast-food chain — that shall remain unnamed because we are not naïve enough to give it free publicity when it can darn well afford it — recently revealed a series of original works of art commissioned from a cross-country group of Canadian and Indigenous artists who are using trays made with that company’s upcycled plastic straws as a canvas to display their artwork.
Some 15 artists participated in the program and created custom designs that reflect their diverse perspectives on sustainability and the environment.
Lat last year, that giant chain’s Canadian division transitioned to using paper straws from plastic straws, and also removed other single-use plastics, like cutlery and stir sticks, as part of an ongoing initiative to meet its global packaging commitment.
To mark the transition, the company, which recently shut down its Russian operations, sought to give a new life to a portion of its remaining plastic straws and used The Rogerie, a Canadian company specializing in making everyday products from post-consumer plastics. The plastic straws were turned into a limited number of trays that became canvases.
Participating artists from Quebec include Genevieve Andersen, Anne-Julie Dudemaine. The individually designed, limited edition trays will be donated to local Ronald Mc (Oops) House Charities across Canada, who may keep them on display, or auction them off the tray for fundraising purposes.
To learn more about the artists and what inspired them, visit http://mcdonalds.com/ca/en-ca/ourplanet/laststraw.html
— By Anthony Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.