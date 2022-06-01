Since 1998, Residence Beit Chai on Van Horne Avenue has been called home by many senior women. The facility is for those who are autonomous or semi autonomous, and are looking for a comfortable, safe, central place to live. Not only does it feel like one big, happy family, but it’s a place where residents can have access to daily homecooked meals (which are included), medical care, social activities, and so much more. “We have everything for the ladies, from personalized care to help with basic hygiene and grooming,” said owner and director Sandy Baitel.
The facility, which is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, and the Cummings Centre, can house 14 residents in total, all of which are private except for one semi-private suite. There’s an elevator in the three-storey building, and Baitel and her husband live right on the premises. There are living and dining rooms on each floor, along with five bathrooms.
The residence is affiliated with the local CLSC, so certain needs can be met on site, such as blood tests, and they also have good rapport with the local pharmacist. There is a doctor who has been on their staff for a number of years and provides consistent, reliable healthcare to their residents.
“Our staff is excellent, and they have all been with me since we opened. This is not a revolving door, and our staff-to-patient ratio is amazing,” Baitel said. “We are all like family, which is so important in a facility like this. It is the staff who make me look good.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to organize their usual outings and field trips, Beit Chai keeps residents engaged with fun, indoor activities involving music as well as arts and crafts. There are exercise classes two or three times a week, along with regular volunteers who come and participate in extracurriculars and pay visits to residents. There is also a hairdresser who comes in every two weeks along with a pedicurist.
“I started Residence Beit Chai because I had to place my dad somewhere, and when I looked around, I found there was nothing of substance,” Baitel explained. “He said, ‘Just open one yourself.’ So, I did!”
Residence Beit Chai is active on social media like Facebook, and they are currently updating their website. For more information, call 514-738-6111.
