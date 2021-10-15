Quebec ski resorts offering a number of stimulating full and part time positions

The Association of Quebec Ski Resorts joins the tourism industry’s effort to recruit Quebecers, and more specifically students and experienced workers looking for a full or part time job in the ski industry.
This winter is the time to feel useful, to use your skills and to have fun promoting your region and your favorite mountain, all in a stimulating sector. Whether it's the desire to work doing something you really love, to reconnect after a long break, or the need to live out one of your passions, this is the time to discover, or rediscover, a sector that brings together a wide variety of jobs, which is vital for the revival of the tourism industry.
By consulting the MonEmploiEnTourisme platform now in the Find a job section, interested candidates will have access to a regional filter allowing to see full-time and part-time job offers in the ski sector that are adapted to their profile, their availability and their needs.
You will find a dynamic work climate focused on collaboration and team spirit, supported by understanding managers that offer opportunities for advancement. The ski industry offers an array of opportunities and allows staff to establish privileged contact with customers looking for unforgettable experiences.
With a vision focused on responsible and sustainable development and on a love of sport and the outdoors, a professional experience in a ski lets you combine personal interests, values and professional development.
Read inspiring testimonials from employees of the tourism industry by clicking here.
The ski industry helps generate nearly 14,000 direct and indirect jobs (full-time equivalents). In the midst of a recovery period and with the opening of borders, now is the time to apply and get involved in tourism.
“Tourism is a sector that thrives on challenges and allows passionate people to shine a light on the province and bring Quebec and its regions to life,” stated Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism. “As we know, Quebec's reputation for tourism is based first and foremost on the human capital that makes our destination so unique! This is why I invite all Quebecers whose credo is cordiality, creativity and quality of experience to join this great industry. Now is the time to work in tourism, while the recovery is in full swing and we are working, together, to make our destination a leader in responsible and sustainable tourism."
“The ski industry is a sector filled with passionate people and joining the ranks of a ski resort promises you will have a winter like no other,” stated Yves Juneau, President and CEO, Association of Quebec Ski Resorts. “To get an engaging job in an exceptional environment, I invite people looking for stimulating challenges to try out a job in a ski resort. Combining work and the pleasures of the mountains is a incomparable lifestyle."
— l'Association des stations de ski du Québec
— AB
