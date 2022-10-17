Quebec fares well in national affordability study

The cost of living has gone up and so has inflation. This has made it difficult for a lot of Canadians to make ends meet, let alone save for things like emergencies, retirement, and larger purchases. While times are tough from coast to coast, Quebec’s financial health is better than other Canadians for the second straight year, according to the fifth annual BDO Canada Affordability Index.
The findings found that more than three-quarters of Canadians (78 per cent) say their personal finances have worsened due to inflation, while just over half (54 per cent) say they’re living pay cheque to pay cheque – an increase of three percentage points over 2021. Six in 10 Canadians are also either saving less, or not at all – especially for retirement – than they were in 2021.
However, Quebec was struggling a bit less than their fellow Canadians. For example, 28 per cent find it challenging to feed themselves and their family – this is the lowest in the country and compares to as many as one-in-three (35 per cent) struggling nationally. Also, 67 per cent of Quebecers indicate the reason for saving less is due to an increased spending on essentials compared to 78 per cent nationally.
“The overriding theme is that Quebec is actually doing better than the other provinces in every category. That’s the good news: We’re the least bad,” said Montreal BDO Licensed Insolvency Trustee Ronald Gagnon. “In Quebec, like everywhere else, there are difficulties, and these come from the fact that people are not saving like they used to because the cost of living has gone up, and our savings get hit first. And then there are some people who unfortunately have to incur additional debt just to make ends meet.”
One of the biggest challenges for those who have debt, especially credit card debt, is that the interest rates on such cards is extremely high. To make things worse, Quebec increased the credit card minimum payment rate by half a percentage point in August. “They are the only province that has brought it up and it will continue going up in the next two years,” Gagnon explained. “A lot of people are feeling overwhelmed by this.”
There are a couple ways to help overcome debt accumulated on credit cards. First, try to make the minimum payments on all the cards and choose to pay down the one with the highest interest rate, such as store credit cards. “However, this can be demoralizing because it takes a while to pay it off,” Gagnon said.
The other technique is a bit more encouraging: attack the smallest credit card debt while making the minimum payments on all the cards. “Try to bring down the smallest one to zero and then do the same with the next one.”
Avoiding debt is the ideal solution to keeping your finances in good health. It all starts with creating a realistic budget. “You want to see where the money is going,” Gagnon said. “Try and separate the necessary expenses from the ‘nice to have’ expenses. Cut back on [certain living costs] when you can and try to address your debt. Every situation is unique and has to be assessed individually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.