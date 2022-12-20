Putting ‘tradition’ in traditional holiday celebrations

I think the thing that makes Christmas so memorable is having traditions. They become those special times that only come around once a year and really mark the Christmas season. In my household, we have a number of traditions that may take a little work but are the things that we look forward to the most (that’s what I get for being a parenting writer and seeing umpteen ideas).
Giving back is always a big part of our December. In years past we’ve contributed to charitable bake sales and toy drives, last year we sponsored a needy family via the organization Elves Filling Shelves, and this year we collected for local food baskets as well as wrapped presents for our community holiday party. Because we are so blessed over Christmas with family, friends, and way too many gifts, it’s a good way to teach gratitude too.
We have classic Christmas movie nights where we haul our queen-sized mattress into the living room and have eggnog floats (root beer and eggnog ice cream – trust me!), Grinch popcorn (green-tinted popcorn with M&Ms mixed in), and gingerbread cookies, and we watch our fave seasonal flicks: Elf, Home Alone, and A Christmas Story. Finally, on December 24, I prepare a “Christmas Eve box” for my son. When he was younger it consisted of Christmas PJs, hot chocolate, a small stuffed animal, and something fun for the bath before bed, and now that he’s almost 10, I’ve adjusted the contents but still have it ready to go just the same (this year he’s getting colour-changing milkshake mix, a video game ornament, chocolates, and a Santa glass).
I was curious to know about other people’s holiday traditions, so I took to Facebook and asked my friends and family about their favourite festive to-dos. I was inspired and excited by the many responses. A lot of families love doing matching PJs (which I would totally do, only my husband has outright refused) and an early gift to open or a stocking to unpack. Hanging special ornaments on the tree was popular for the night before Christmas, and these varied from personalized decorations to ones that represented something special from the past year. And I loved this: one friend said, “I plant an Amaryllis six weeks before Christmas and watch the magic unfold during the holiday season.”
Italian-Canadians (and Americans) celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes, and it consists of a huge meal with seven different seafood courses. They eat this abundance of seafood because they are refraining from eating meat on this day as an observation of the wait, the Vigilia di Natale, for the midnight birth of the baby Jesus. I have several Italian friends who prepare a seafood feast on Christmas Eve.
Those who celebrate Hanukkah traditionally light candles for eight nights and give small gifts to one another. My Jewish friends said that they enjoy classic dishes like latkes and applesauce, and exchanging small but meaningful presents every evening.
Cookie and treat making are always a holiday season favourite. Whether it’s cutting out and decorating sugar cookies, making gingerbread houses, or even trying their hand at marzipan, the delicious treats are just the sugary silver linings of the time spent together creating them.
A dear friend in Colombia said they start Christmas celebrations on December 7 with a “candle night” where they light candles out on the street or in the balconies of apartments. They then have a big family celebration on Christmas Eve with lots of traditional foods. Baby Jesus brings the presents that are opened on December 25.
And to cap it all off, one close friend said she and her family take all the wrapping paper rolls she’s accumulated over the month, and they have a big battle with them. It’s a great way to reuse the rolls, not to mention burn off all that extra festive energy.
